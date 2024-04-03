Schuman Cheese Wins Award for World’s Best Parmesan for Third Consecutive Year

FAIRFIELD, N.J. – Schuman Cheese proudly announces that Cello Copper Kettle Parmesan was named the world’s best Parmesan at the 35th biennial World Championship Cheese Contest. Marking the third consecutive year after securing first place at the 2023 US Cheese Championship and the 2022 World Cheese Championship. Cello, renowned for its signature Copper Kettle cheese, has proven that America can produce complex and nuanced Parmesan that can proudly stand beside traditional European Parmesan, showcasing the depth of flavor and craftsmanship achievable in American cheese.

The 35th biennial World Championship Cheese Contest held in Madison this year, hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, featured over 3000 entries of cheese, yogurt, butter, and other dairy products from 25 countries around the world. Cello won 7 awards at the World Cheese Championship 2024, including:

Best of Class for Parmesan – Cello Copper Kettle Parmesan

Best of Class for Asiago – Cello Asiago

Best of Class for Semi Soft Cheese Flavored – Cello Asiago Black Pepper & Garlic Rubbed Fontal

Second Place for Parmesan – Cello Copper Kettle Parmesan

Second Place for Hard Cheeses Flavored – Cello Black Pepper & Garlic Rubbed Asiago

Third Place for Semi Soft Cheese Flavored – Cello Smoky Pepper Rubbed Fontal

Third Place for Semi Soft Cheese Flavored – Cello Asiago Asiago

“We are very proud our Parmesan has received this recognition as a beacon of quality and craftsmanship,” stated Allison Schuman, Chief Revenue Officer at Schuman Cheese. “Achieving this prestigious award for the third consecutive year shows how Schuman Cheese is successfully marrying Italian cheese-making traditions with American innovation at our Lake Country Dairy plant.”

Schuman Cheese, a family-owned business with a rich heritage spanning over 75 years. By infusing time-honored techniques with modern creativity, Schuman Cheese has set a new standard of excellence in the cheese industry. Cello Copper Kettle Parmesan, along with an array of other award-winning cheeses including hard cheese, mountain cheese, and mascarpone, is crafted at Schuman Cheese’s Lake Country Dairy plant in Turtle Lake, northwest Wisconsin, under the expert supervision of Christophe Megevand.

“The heart of our success lies with our ingredients and processes at our Lake Country Dairy cheese making facility,” said Master Cheesemaker Christophe Megevand. “We start with fresh milk from local family farms committed to quality and cow comfort. Then through a combination of old-world techniques with new-world innovation we create some of the finest American made Parmesan.”

This achievement underscores Schuman Cheese’s commitment to delivering exceptional quality and flavor through its diverse range of premium cheeses for every palate and exciting cheese lovers both new and old. With flagship brands like Cello Cheese leading the way, Schuman Cheese continues to redefine industry standards and delight cheese enthusiasts worldwide.

About Schuman Cheese

Founded in New York in 1945, Schuman Cheese has grown into a highly lauded leader in the cheese industry worldwide. The family has set the standard for integrity, excellence, and loyalty for four generations, exemplified by their premium cheeses and lasting partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman’s team of skilled cheesemakers craft their world-class cheeses in Wisconsin, adding to their robust import business. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman. Discover their distinctive cheeses and latest innovations Schuman Cheese delights in sharing at SchumanCheese.com

For more information about Schuman Cheese, please visit https://www.schumancheese.com/our-cheeses.

About Cello

Maker of the signature Copper Kettle cheese, Cello is a handcrafted, specialty cheese brand breathing new life into Old World cheese-making. The brand produces everything from traditional favorites like Asiago and Romano to flavored hand-rubbed Fontina and specialty cheese flights. Beyond the diverse product portfolio, Cello aims to make the process of learning about cheese as easy and enjoyable as eating it. With over 75 years of cheese making experience, Cello’s cheese connoisseurs are taking generations of knowledge and offering it to cheese lovers everywhere through accessible resources that offer insight into pairings, recipes, and more.