CalFlowers Launches New Website to Enhance User Experience for Floral Industry Professionals

Fallbrook, CA – CalFlowers, a leading U.S. floral association, is excited to announce the launch of its new website, www.cafgs.org. This redesigned website aims to enhance the user experience for floral industry professionals, offering a streamlined interface, improved navigation, and expanded resources.

The new website features an intuitive design, providing visitors with easy access to essential information about CalFlowers’ leadership, events, industry news, and member benefits. Whether you’re a grower, wholesaler, retailer, or floral stakeholder, www.cafgs.org offers valuable resources tailored to your needs.

Key features of the new website include:

Enhanced Navigation: Navigate effortlessly through the website’s pages, making it easier to find the information applicable to your needs.

Navigate effortlessly through the website’s pages, making it easier to find the information applicable to your needs. Comprehensive Resources: Access member benefits and stay updated on industry news, empowering businesses to thrive in today’s dynamic floral market.

Access member benefits and stay updated on industry news, empowering businesses to thrive in today’s dynamic floral market. Seamless Networking: Connect with potential customers, suppliers, and partners by using the online directory.

Connect with potential customers, suppliers, and partners by using the online directory. Interactive Events Calendar: Stay up to date on upcoming events, workshops, and conferences with the interactive events calendar, allowing users to easily register and participate in CalFlowers’ programs.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new website, as part of our ongoing commitment to serving the needs of the entire U.S. floral industry,” said Steve Dionne, Executive Director of CalFlowers. “With its user-friendly design and expanded resources, we believe the new website will help industry professionals thrive and succeed in today’s competitive market.”

Visit www.cafgs.org today to explore the new website and discover how to CalFlowers is supporting the elevation of the floral industry.

About CalFlowers — The California Association of Flower Growers & Shippers (CalFlowers) is a voluntary California-based trade association comprised of 890 members across the United States. CalFlowers collaborates with other floral industry associations to promote the floral industry in the U.S., striving to have more Americans enjoy more flowers more often, and providing access to discounted shipping programs for floral products.