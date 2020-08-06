“Hugs & Smiles Bouquet” Consumer Promotion Campaign is a Floral Industry Collaboration

The “Hugs & Smiles Bouquet” consumer promotion campaign was activated on July 27, 2020. The Great Lakes Floral Association (GLFA), the Association of Flower Importers of Florida (AFIF), American Floral Endowment (AFE) Floral Marketing Research Fund, CalFlowers, and Asocolflores have come together as the Floral Marketing Supporters to fund and support the “Hugs & Smiles Bouquet” consumer marketing campaign.

The campaign consists of up to 7500 thirty-second radio and TV spots that will run on Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) stations across the state of Michigan from July 27, 2020 through September 30, 2020. Participating retailers will have “Hugs & Smiles Bouquets” on their websites or in their floral offerings and will receive Bouquet/Arrangement pics and other information to support them in their success.

In the time of COVID where we cannot be together, what better way to give someone a hug or smile than with flowers, so the “Hugs & Smiles Bouquet” campaign was created.

The campaign was started in Michigan but we will duplicate it in other states and we hope to have the “Hugs & Smiles Bouquet” campaign active throughout the United States. “This is a way for the whole flower industry to work together to have consumers experience that giving and receiving flowers can make people happy” commented Christine Boldt, Executive Vice President for AFIF; America’s Flower Connection.

“I would personally like to thank our collaborators for their support and belief in our vision and our partnership with the MAB”, said Rodney Crittenden, CEO, Great Lakes Floral Association. “It’s great to see the Society of American Florists studies promoting the health benefits of having flowers in our lives being presented to consumers via radio and television. I am so proud to see our industry come together on such an important and timely issue.”

For more details on the campaign, visit www.floralmarketingsupporters.org

To learn more and to register to participate in the campaign visit: