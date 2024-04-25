Trace Register and ReposiTrak Announce Alliance to Help Retailers, Wholesalers and Seafood Suppliers with FSMA 204 Food Traceability

Top traceability providers collaborate for faster, easier compliance with the FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability law through data interoperability

SALT LAKE CITY – Trace Register, the seafood industry’s top provider of full-chain traceability and data management services, and ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, announced their work together to advance FSMA 204 compliance for retailers, wholesalers and seafood suppliers. The fast, easy exchange of FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) is now possible between seafood suppliers and the retailers and wholesalers they serve.

“Throughout our conversations, we came to understand the complementary aspects of our data sets and data exchange capabilities,” said Trace Register President Heath England. “Trace Register is already collecting the FDA-required KDEs from seafood suppliers. Now, through interoperability with ReposiTrak, that specific data set can be sent to their retailer and wholesaler customers without the need to log in to one more portal or system.”

Since 2005, seafood suppliers have been sharing traceability data through Trace Register for regulatory, food safety and sustainability purposes. During that same time, ReposiTrak has built a network of 30,000 companies (including more than 1,000 seafood suppliers) sharing regulatory, financial and compliance documentation, as well as traceability data to meet the requirements of the FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability law.

“FSMA 204 compliance is possible without the need for new work – or rework – in our already taxed supply chains,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “The ReposiTrak Traceability Network translates and organizes the data in the same way for seafood as it does for other FSMA 204 categories like produce and deli, providing the retailer or wholesaler with the same trusted transparency across the board.”

The FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability law requires additional traceability recordkeeping for foods on the Food Traceability List (FTL), which includes countless varieties of fresh, frozen and previously frozen finfish, smoked finfish, crustaceans and molluscan shellfish. Trace Register is the industry leader in interoperability and traceability data exchange for the seafood industry. The ReposiTrak Traceability Network is the world’s first operating FSMA 204 food traceability solution, used by more than 5,000 retail locations, 2,000 suppliers and dozens of distribution centers.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite consisting of three product families: food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions. ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com/.

About Trace Register

Trace Register is the proven global seafood full-chain traceability leader, serving clients in more than 50 countries for over 15 years. Its TR5 platform takes an unprecedented approach, utilizing cutting-edge technologies and industry standards such as GDST and GS1 to create interoperability and transform seafood supply chains. TR5 provides the confidence to proactively address critical challenges and threats, plus regulatory requirements such as SIMP and FDA FSMA 204. The results are fewer problems, higher margins, and more satisfied customers. Visit https://.traceregister.com/ to learn more.