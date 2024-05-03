Will Means Joins Middleby as President of Southbend

Elgin Ill. – Industry veteran Will Means has joined Middleby as President of Southbend. Will and Middleby Group President John Perruccio will work closely together at Southbend for the rest of the year to ensure a smooth management transition. Southbend is based in Fuquay-Varina, N.C.

In his new role Will is responsible for managing all facets of Southbend operations and directing the brand strategy. John will continue in his role as Group President, which includes spearheading an aggressive growth strategy for Middleby Steam and the brands Crown, Firex and Market Forge. John will also continue his efforts to advance Middleby strategic dealer initiatives and progress critical growth strategies throughout the group.

“Will has built a stellar reputation within our industry and is highly respected as an effective leader. He has cultivated longstanding relationships with customers and the dealer community which will be an asset to our entire organization,” said Steve Spittle, Middleby Chief Commercial Officer. “John has proven to be a trusted, successful leader during his two decades with Middleby. His knowledge, experience and deep industry connections have been a key contributor to the growth of Middleby and he will continue to play a large role in positioning the company for future success.”

Prior to joining Middleby, Mr. Means held various senior positions within Ali Group during his 17 years with the company. Most recently he was Welbilt Group President and before that he was president of refrigeration brands Beverage Air and Victory. Prior to that he was president of Champion Industries. Before his brand president responsibilities began in 2019, Mr. Means held various senior sales positions after joining the company in 2007. He is a member of the North American Foodservice Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM) Board of Directors and has earned his NAFEM Certified Food Service Professional (CFSP) designation.

Mr. Means received his undergraduate degree from Appalachian State University and his MBA from Wake Forest University. He resides in Winston-Salen, N.C. with his wife and children.

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Middleby showcases its advanced solutions in the Middleby Innovation Kitchens for commercial foodservice, industrial baking and protein Innovation Centers for large-scale solutions and state-of-the-art, award-winning Middleby Residential showrooms for design and technology advancements in home appliances. Middleby is a proud philanthropic partner to national organizations addressing food and housing insecurity.