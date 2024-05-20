IFPA Merchant Innovation Awards: Recognize Retail Leaders Driving Consumption

Washington, D.C. – International Fresh Produce Association seeks nominations for its Retail Merchant Innovation Awards, a program recognizing and celebrating retail leaders who demonstrate passion and purpose through innovative strategies to drive produce consumption. Nominations are open to retail vice presidents, directors or sales managers of produce, or equivalent titles.

“There are a variety of ways to nominate retailers who inspire others to think creatively about their approach to produce marketing and demonstrate their own forward-thinking perspective,” said Joe Watson, IFPA vice president of retail, foodservice, wholesale membership.

“We encourage produce suppliers to nominate a retailer who is getting the job done for their products and brand, someone who is a notch or two above their other customers. Additionally, solutions providers should consider nominating retailers using their products or services to boost their produce strategy to attract more shoppers and sales. While retailers should look to nominate someone at the top of their produce division, someone who applies innovation and creativity to inspire both staff and shoppers.

“We are very appreciative of award sponsor, Sage Fruit, for helping us recognize the pinnacle of produce marketing performance.”

IFPA’s Retail Merchant Innovation Awards recognize the “best of the best” retailers (including wholesale grocers) in five store-count categories. Winners will be recognized onstage during the Retail Awards Reception at The Global Produce & Floral Show, Oct. 17-19 in Atlanta, Georgia. One winner will be named in each of these groups:

1-50 stores

51-150 stores

151-250 stores

251-399 stores

400+ stores



As part of the nominations, IFPA is looking for engaging stories of positive impacts on consumers that utilize an inspiring and creative approach to produce marketing. Nominations must be submitted by June 28, 2024.

For more information on IFPA’s Retail Merchant Innovation Awards, contact Amy Marshall at amymarshall@freshproduce.com

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence.