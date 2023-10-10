Side Delights Updates Potato Portfolio and Packaging

Newport Beach, CA – Side Delights® completed a package refresh and will be showcasing a newly updated line of potatoes and onions at the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Global Produce and Floral Show at the Anaheim, CA convention center on October 20-21, 2023 at Booth #2171. Fresh Solutions Network’s exhibiting partners include Basin Gold Cooperative, NoKota Packers, Michael Family Farms, Sterman Masser Farms, and Mack Farms.

Retailers will see the new look of the comprehensive, inspired potato portfolio, including the newly refreshed packages of Side Delights Steamables and Bakeables in addition to Organics, Petites, and popularly sized bags of Russet, Red, Yellow, and White potatoes. Don’t forget to ask about our BioFlex line of sustainable packaging. “Currently, we are the ONLY produce supplier of this material in the U.S. BioFlex packaging solution converts to soil and gas in a landfill. It is sustainable and 100% recyclable and should be comingled with existing plastic recycling, making it a breeze for consumer’s disposal and a positive alternative for Mother Earth,” noted Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network

The new Steamables line was updated with design queues from its popular Side Delights 5lb. bag design. It includes color blocking to visually guide shoppers to find the potato type they seek, contrasting colors between the bag and the potato to brighten the display and invite potato-type exploration. We created a bold, clean, contemporary design to convey critical facts and messaging. The updated packaging is available for the complete line of Steamables potato types: Red, Yellow, Duo, Trio, Sweet Potato, and Fingerling.

“As always, we designed the line using feedback from retailers and consumers from a wide range of demographics and generations in addition to the selling success of previous packaging,” noted Triou. “We look forward to sharing the updated portfolio with retailers and all potato buyers and helping them increase their potato sales.”

The updated portfolio with its new packaging is now available nationally. Side Delights® offers a variety of choices of nutritious, economical products, including bagged and bulk potatoes, potato kits, convenience potatoes, petite potatoes, fresh-cut potatoes, and organic potatoes. For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit SideDelights.com, FreshSolutionsNet.com, and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).