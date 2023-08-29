Floral Update: Where is the Summer Holiday?

Debbie Zoellick, IFPA Director of Floral Programs Floral August 29, 2023

Well, July and August have gone by already…wouldn’t it have been great if we had a new floral holiday in there somewhere that brought happiness to someone right smack in the middle of the summer?  I would love to hear from you if you have any ideas of what that might be.   

Maybe a two-for? With two bouquets in one sleeve for the price of one or Mood Brightener Bouquet that is at least 1/3 yellow? Perhaps, we could try a Black Bucket Friday?  Where specific black bucket product is 25% off. What ideas do you have that we can get behind as an industry and start getting out there in front of consumers so their engagement grows a little bit (or a lot) every year?  

We create the surplus for the growers, let’s get together and think about a way to move it for extra sales for everybody.  Or should we join forces with WF&FSA and Flower Movement Awareness Week in August-   Or SAF Petal it Forward in October?   Our Floral Council meets in October,  and I would love to bring forward an idea from every company that we can vote on as a group to drive our 2024 Action Plan. Email me your ideas, and we’ll get it in front of the volunteer group! DZoellick@freshproduce.com   

To read the rest of the story, please go to: International Fresh Produce Association

Related Articles

Produce

Activist, Entrepreneur Allyson Felix Headlines IFPA Global Show Women’s Breakfast

International Fresh Produce Association Produce August 9, 2023

Insights from Allyson Felix, the most decorated American track and field Olympian, entrepreneur and founder of Saysh, will bolster the produce and floral industries’ support for women as part of IFPA’s women’s portfolio and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts. Speaking at the Women’s Fresh Perspectives Breakfast, Saturday, Oct. 21, she is one of The Global Produce & Floral Show keynote speakers. 