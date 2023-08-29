Anemone: Timeless Beauty

Anemones belong to one of the most horticulturally popular plant families, Ranunculaceae, and are cousins to other cut-flower beauties such as Delphinium, Clematis, and Ranunculus. Species of Anemones can be found growing wild globally except for in Australia, New Zealand, and Antarctica.

The Anemone variety that is used in cut-flower productions is Anemone Coronaria, which is so named due to its striking ring of black anthers in the center of each flower which resemble a crown.

Native to the Mediterranean regions, Anemone Coronaria was first introduced to Great Britain sometime prior to 1596 and was quite popular during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I (1558-1603). Their enduring popularity stands as a testament to their outstanding beauty and versatility.

