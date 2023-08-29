Pilaros International Trading Inc. Expands its Portfolio with the Acquisition of Ital-Plus Imports Inc.

QUEBEC, QC – Pilaros International Trading Inc., a leading importer of Mediterranean products, specializing in Greek imports, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of Ital-Plus Imports Inc., a prominent importer of authentic Italian fine foods. This strategic move further strengthens Pilaros’ position in the market and broadens its range of premium offerings.

The acquisition of Ital-Plus represents an exciting opportunity for Pilaros to diversify its product line and cater to a wider customer base seeking the finest Italian delicacies. With a shared commitment to excellence and exceptional quality, Pilaros and Ital-Plus are poised to deliver an enhanced selection of Mediterranean and Italian fine foods to their valued customers.

“We are delighted to welcome Ital-Plus Imports Inc. into the Pilaros family,” said Nafsika Antypas, Director of Marketing at Pilaros International Trading Inc. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic growth plans and allows us to provide an even more comprehensive range of products to our discerning customers.”

Pilaros International Trading Inc. has built a solid reputation as a trusted importer of Mediterranean products, renowned for sourcing premium goods primarily from Greece. With the addition of Ital-Plus, Pilaros expands its reach into the Italian market, offering a curated selection of products made in Italy that exemplify the rich culinary heritage of the region.

For more information about Pilaros Inc. and its extensive range of high-quality products, please visit the official website at www.pilaros.com . Customers and partners seeking further information can also contact Nafsika Antypas, Director of Marketing at Pilaros, by calling 450-681-6900.

About Pilaros International Trading Inc.

Pilaros International Trading Inc. is a leading importer of Mediterranean products, specializing in sourcing and delivering authentic goods primarily from Greece. With a strong commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Pilaros has become a trusted name in the industry.

About Ital-Plus Imports Inc.

Ital-Plus Imports Inc. is a prominent importer of authentic Italian fine foods, dedicated to providing customers with the finest products made in Italy. With an emphasis on quality and taste, Ital-Plus Imports Inc. has established itself as a preferred choice for those seeking genuine Italian culinary experiences.