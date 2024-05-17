Joachim Wessel Becomes New MD for Cermaq Chile

Cermaq Chile’s Managing Director, Pedro Courard, will step down from his role. His successor will be Joachim Wessel, effective from June 1.

Pedro Courard will leave Cermaq Chile and start a position as Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Sapphire ASA, based in Miami, Florida.

“Pedro has been a great asset to Cermaq since he joined Cermaq Chile as Production Director in August 2019, before becoming Managing Director in February 2022. While we are sorry to see him leave us, we wish him the best in an exciting change of position to a different country and with new challenges ahead”, states Steven Rafferty CEO.

Pedro Courard explains: “I have mixed feelings, as Cermaq will always remain a special company to me. Joining Atlantic Sapphire in USA is a big personal challenge, and one I feel motivated to accept.”

Joachim Wessel, currently Commercial and Supply Chain Director, is named replacement of Pedro Courard. Joachim joined Cermaq at the start of 2020 and has a long and successful career in the salmon industry; he has worked for major companies such as Mowi and AquaChile and previously was a CEO of another salmon company, Friosur.

“We are lucky to have an experienced professional like Joachim to step into the MD position. Joachim is well respected internally in Cermaq as well as externally in the Chilean industry. I have no doubt he will be an excellent leader of Cermaq Chile. We have an experienced team in Chile and we are well placed for a successful future”, says Steven Rafferty

“I am delighted to accept the challenge of being MD in Chile. We have a lot of good professionals and a good company culture in Cermaq, and my task will be to have the best teamwork and continued good results going forward, ”Wessel states.

The changes will take effect from 1 June 2024