Natalie Dyenson Named New IFPA Chief Regulatory & Food Safety Officer

Washington, DC and Newark, DE – The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is thrilled to announce Natalie Dyenson as its new Chief Regulatory & Food Safety Officer effective July 17.

Dyenson, who previously served as Vice President of Food Safety and Quality for Dole Food Company, brings almost 3 decades of experience in food safety that encompasses the grower, retailer, and foodservice sectors to the association. Prior to joining Dole, Dyenson was senior director for both supplier and international food safety for Walmart; food safety and health manager for Walt Disney World; and served in a variety of food safety roles between Silliker, Kash n’ Karry Supermarkets, and Harris Teeter.

She succeeds Dr. Jennifer McEntire, who left IFPA on May 5.

“To have a leader the caliber of Natalie join our association is an honor. It is a direct reflection of her commitment to the industry and the importance and relevance that produce safety has globally. IFPA is committed to invest in the latest tools and resources to support the industry and our members while proudly advocating for the health and goodness produce provides to all consumers. Natalie also brings a unique perspective and experience to connect members, the industry, and stakeholders to make significant impact,” said IFPA CEO Cathy Burns.

“The fresh produce industry is facing a number of hurdles, ranging from much-needed reforms at the Food and Drug Administration to the need to ensure fresh produce is included in policies that balance public health concerns with the important role fruits and vegetables play in consumers’ diets,” Dyenson said. “The opportunity to join and lead the IFPA food safety team and give back to an industry that I’m passionate about and truly believe in is exciting in this next chapter of my career. I can’t wait to connect with our volunteers and members as we collaboratively take on the safety challenges facing our global community.”

As Chief Food Safety and Regulatory Officer, Dyenson will lead a robust Food Safety Council, currently chaired by Jennifer Pulcipher of North Bay Produce. Additionally, IFPA has as one of its 7 strategic priorities to provide expertise and business solutions in food safety and to globally engage with international bodies and allied organizations on topics such as standards harmonization.

To that end, earlier this year, IFPA joined the Consumer Goods Forum’s Global Food Safety Initiative and is also engaged with Codex Alimentarius through its Codex Committee on Food Hygiene (CCFH), a group of regulators and other scientific experts from almost every country in the world that develops and publishes global food safety standards and guidelines occur.

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence. While IFPA is built on the legacy of United Fresh and Produce Marketing Association, it is not just a combination. It is transformational. Recognizing the industry required an even more powerful and unified voice, the leaders of the former United Fresh and Produce Marketing Association chose not to merge, but rather to create an entirely new organization to supersede their organizations, effective January 1, 2022.