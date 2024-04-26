Amazon Introduces Low-Cost Grocery Delivery Subscription for Prime Members and Customers Using EBT

Prime members in more than 3,500 cities and towns across the U.S. can now get a subscription for $9.99 per month to receive unlimited grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and other local grocery and specialty retailers on orders over $35—a benefit that pays for itself in as little as one delivery order per month

Subscription includes one-hour delivery windows at no extra cost, unlimited 30-minute pickup on orders of any size, priority access to Recurring Reservations for a weekly grocery order, as well as unlimited delivery on $35+ orders from local grocery and specialty retailers like Cardenas Markets, Save Mart, Bartell Drugs, Rite Aid, Pet Food Express, and Mission Wine & Spirits

Subscription benefit also available to customers with a registered EBT card for $4.99 per month

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)today announced a new grocery delivery subscription benefit now available to Prime members and customers using EBT in more than 3,500 cities and towns across the U.S. At $9.99 per month for Prime members, this subscription offers unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and a variety of local grocery and specialty retailers on Amazon.com, and provides access to even more convenient delivery and pickup options. Customers with a registered EBT card can experience the same grocery subscription benefits without a Prime membership for just $4.99 per month. A free 30-day trial is available so customers can see how this grocery delivery subscription works for them.

“This new grocery subscription benefit provides even more value and savings on delivery fees for customers who regularly order groceries from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and the variety of local grocery and specialty retailers on Amazon.com,” said Tony Hoggett, senior vice president of worldwide grocery stores at Amazon. “Our goal is to build a best-in-class grocery shopping experience—whether shopping in-store or online—where Amazon is the first choice for selection, value, and convenience. We have many different customers with many different needs, and we want to save them time and money every time they shop for groceries.”

For customers who prefer to purchase their groceries more regularly—whether ordering delivery or pickup—this new grocery benefit will save them even more time and money on Amazon’s vast selection of nearly 100,000 grocery items across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and local grocery and specialty retailers. Here are the details:

For $9.99 per month, Prime members in more than 3,500 cities and towns across the U.S. have access to unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and the variety of local grocery and specialty retailers available on Amazon.com. Prime members who subscribe to the new grocery delivery subscription benefit will also continue to enjoy exclusive savings in Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market stores—on top of all the other savings, convenience, and entertainment that come with Prime—in one single membership.

As part of Amazon’s work to help low-income customers more affordably shop for groceries, customers with a registered EBT card can receive a discounted subscription fee of $4.99 per month to receive the grocery delivery subscription without a Prime membership.

Subscribers will also have access to unlimited delivery for orders over $35 from local grocery and specialty retailers likeCardenas Markets, Save Mart, Bartell Drugs, Rite Aid, Pet Food Express, Mission Wine & Spirits, and more where available.

Grocery delivery subscribers receive convenient delivery and pickup time slots for grocery orders from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh. This includes one-hour delivery windows at no extra cost where available, unlimited 30-minute pickup on orders of any size, and priority access to Recurring Reservations for their weekly grocery order.

The subscription pays for itself in as little as one delivery order per month from Whole Foods Market, or one delivery order per month from Amazon Fresh for under $50.

Amazon piloted its grocery subscription with Prime members in Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; and Sacramento, California, in late 2023. In a recent survey of grocery subscribers from the pilot, more than 85% of respondents shared that they are extremely or very satisfied with the unlimited free delivery benefit. Some of the top reasons customers shared for staying a subscriber following the trial were saving money on delivery fees and the service making their grocery shopping experience more convenient.

Prime members and customers with a registered EBT card can learn more about how Amazon is making grocery shopping easier, faster, and more affordable through the grocery subscription benefit, and sign up here.

Prime members who shop at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market can score exclusive deals both online and in-store. Eligible Prime members can earn unlimited 5% back on their purchases when using their Prime Visa online at Amazon.com, or when shopping online or in-store at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market.

Amazon is continually innovating to provide customers with great selection, value, and convenience in groceries and every day essentials, both online and in physical stores. With its portfolio of offerings, including Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Go, Amazon offers a broad range of brands and shopping options for all customers—with extra benefits for Prime members. In addition to its own stores, Amazon partners with grocery and specialty retailers globally, enabling customers to order delivery from their favorite stores through Amazon’s website.

