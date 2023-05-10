Ciruli Brothers Releases New Websites, Retailer Resources in Time for Peak Mango Season

(Rio Rico, AZ). Ciruli Brothers has released a new website to better communicate the company’s offerings, availability, and core values to its trading partners. “With a history of over eighty years, we wanted our web presence to communicate that Ciruli Brothers continues to operate by the same values that were instilled by our predecessors, and that our team’s dedication and commitment to service is unwavering,” added Chris Ciruli, COO.

Ciruli Brothers has also debuted a new landing page in its Champagne® mango domain, which aims to help buyers learn more about Ciruli’s quality program, including the various marketing resources available to them. With concurrent production across the states of Chiapas, Michoacán, and Nayarit, Mexican mango production is peaking in May, making this a perfect time to inform trading partners of the many tools and resources available to them.

“We see tremendous opportunity for mango promotion through consumer education about the fruit’s superior attributes. The new landing page gives buyers another venue to connect with us and access the tools we have available,” adds Ciruli. Among the retailer resources are POS signage, merchandising ideas, best practices for handling, display bin wraps, and several images and graphics.

Ciruli Brothers expects promotable volume between May and June, with a new crop of Champagne® mangos from Nayarit starting in Mid-May through early July. The company will also feature Kent and Keitt mangos in its Mr. Mango®, Super Mango®, and Señor Mango® brands beginning in May and ending in September from northern Sinaloa.

To learn more about Ciruli Brothers’ mango programs and marketing resources, visit www.cirulibrothers.com and www.champagnemango.com/sweeter.