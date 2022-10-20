The 2022 Mango Retailer of the Year: Kroger

Orlando, FL. – The National Mango Board (NMB) has announced The Kroger Co. as its recipient of the 2022 Mango Retailer of the Year award. Kroger has been selected from more than 100 retailers across the United States that work alongside the NMB in promoting the consumption of mango. Kroger and their Family of Companies has fundamentally changed their U.S. mango business model over the past several years and their willingness to identify mango as an opportunity item has allowed mangos to flourish, positively impacting the entire mango industry.

The creation of a dual-sized program, carrying multiple mango varieties, establishing priority mango positioning away from the exotic set, and the adoption of ripe and ready mango practices have allowed mangos to achieve strong double-digit sales growth for several years. Kroger’s aggressive year-round promotion and pricing strategy, coupled with consistent chain wide ad support for mangos has proven to be an extremely effective strategy for continued year-round customer engagement.

The NMB is grateful for Kroger’s consistent support to move more mango and is proud to present them with 2022 Retailer of the Year Award.

About the National Mango Board

The National Mango Board (NMB) is here to inspire and educate U.S. consumers about the culture, flavor, versatility, and nutrition of the world’s most exciting super fruit – the mango! We are supported entirely by assessments from domestic and imported mangos, and we don’t rely on any taxpayer dollars or government funding. We participate in strategic planning, marketing and communications, research, and industry related ions to achieve our vision of bringing the mango party to every U.S. household. We invite you to keep up with all things mango by following us on our social media channels, @mangoboard or checking out our blog at mango.org/blog.

Learn more at mango.org.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.