Produce Retailers, Suppliers to Gather June 9-10 at IFPA Retail Conference

Newark, DE and Washington, DC – Retailers and their supply chain partners will gather near Chicago June 9-10 for the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Retail Conference. There, they will digest and discuss relevant insights and practical solutions to capitalize on the latest consumer trends, marketing strategies, and technologies.

In addition to learning sessions and networking opportunities, the conference features a golf tournament. Registration for the conference and golf tournament are open, and space is limited.

Keynoters Anne-Marie Roerink of 210 Analytics and Joe Watson of IFPA will address consumer and industry trends, followed by a retail reaction panel. Attendees will then join breakout sessions on:

· strategies to combat the pressure on unit and volume sales,

· how to satisfy the impatient shopper,

· the original plant-based diet – produce,

· operational opportunities to overcome pressured profit margins,

· innovative, non-store-based models directly selling fresh fruit and vegetables to consumers, and

· sustainability and social responsibility

Built on the strong legacy of prior retail events from Produce Marketing Association and the United Fresh Produce Association, the conference (June 9-10) will be at the Hyatt Regency, Schaumburg, IL (near Chicago), and the golf tournament (June 9) will be at the Fox Run Golf Links, Elk Grove Village, IL.

“When buyers and sellers get together, business happens. The produce community – from seed to store – will gather to learn about and address industry and consumer trends, build relationships, and enjoy networking opportunities, including golf,” said Shawn Peery, vice president of produce for Albertsons Companies. “I’ll be there, along with many other retailers, to take advantage of this conference so I can grow my business and satisfy my shoppers. Events like this allow us to learn, share, and strengthen relationships.”

IFPA’s retail lead, Joe Watson, said: “We are thrilled to have the retail community coming together in person. This is a people-to-people business. We’ve managed through the pandemic but learning and connecting in person takes that to another level. We are grateful to our presenting sponsors, Avocados from Mexico and Procurant, that make it possible for the supply chain to come together — including the usual multi-region, multi-national chains as well as regional retail banners like: Schnucks, Longo’s, Gelson’s, Trig’s, and Food Lion.”

Members of the retail supply chain can register for this IFPA inaugural Retail Conference (and the golf tournament) at https://www.freshproduce.com/events/the-retail-conference/.

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence. While IFPA is built on the legacy of United Fresh and Produce Marketing Association, it is not just a combination. It is transformational. Recognizing the industry required an even more powerful and unified voice, the leaders of the former United Fresh and Produce Marketing Association chose not to merge, but rather to create an entirely new organization to supersede their organizations, effective January 1, 2022.