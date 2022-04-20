Nasoya to Sponsor The Culinary Institute of America’s Global Plant-Forward Culinary Summit

AYER, Mass. & FULLERTON, Calif. – Nasoya, the nation’s leading brand of tofu and Asian-inspired plant-based foods, announced today it will be showcasing its plant-based innovations at this year’s Global Plant-Forward Culinary Summit, presented by The Culinary Institute of America (CIA). Nasoya and its parent company, Pulmuone – one of the largest tofu companies in the world, will serve as Grand Platinum sponsors of the event, taking place April 26 – April 28 at the CIA’s Copia campus in Napa, Calif. As leaders in the plant-based movement, the brands’ role will help further discussions celebrating the importance of plant-forward cuisine from around the world.

The summit will welcome over 300 chefs, foodservice operators and experts in food, flavor development, cooking, agriculture and food production, media, and food system transformation from around the world and feature cooking demonstrations and culinary discussion surrounding sustainability, health and the future of American and global menus.

“The Global Plant-Forward Culinary Summit is an important forum to showcase the impact food can have in bringing together varying cultures and experiences,” said Sung Yoon Nam, Vice President of Marketing at Pulmuone. “Consumers are increasingly looking for more sustainable and healthy options that don’t compromise on taste or quality. Meeting this demand, we are thrilled to be involved in an event that shares in our mission of building a more sustainable future while also emphasizing innovation and the integration of authentic, global flavors in the plant-based space.”

Nasoya and Pulmuone products will be highlighted in sponsored meals, sessions and demonstrations throughout the summit. Jeong Kwan, a Buddhist nun and director of Chunjinam Hermitage Baegyangsa Temple in South Korea who is world-renowned for her “temple food” which emphasizes clean and simple ingredients, will share recipes featuring Nasoya tofu and Pulmuone tofu noodles. Judy Joo, chef, TV personality, author and restaurateur at Seoul Bird in London, will demonstrate recipes using Nasoya Plantspired® products including Toss’ables, Classic Bolognese Meal Solutions and Plantspired Steak, Nasoya’s newest innovation which features a classic Korean BBQ flavor with notes of sweet, savory and smoky bulgogi.

As a leader and driver of innovation in the plant-based sector, Nasoya continues to bring craveable, accessible plant-based and Asian-inspired meal options to consumers in new and exciting ways. Nasoya has built on its success in grocery with new food service accounts, recently expanding to reach consumers at universities and fast-casual restaurants. On the heels of the exciting retail launch of Nasoya’s Plantspired Steak, The Global Plant-Forward Culinary Summit will bring the opportunity to connect with chefs and foodservice experts around trends in the plant-based industry and innovations in high-quality products.

“Following two years of a virtual format, we are excited to welcome attendees back in person at this year’s Global Plant-Forward Culinary Summit,” said Rupa Bhattacharya, Executive Director-Strategic Initiatives Group at The Culinary Institute of America. “When choosing our valued sponsors, we look for brands that share in our passion for innovation and building a better future. We are happy to have Nasoya and Pulmuone as Grand Platinum sponsors at this year’s summit and admire the brands’ shared interest in elevating the quality and diversity of offerings in the plant-based space, providing quality and sustainable plant-forward options.”

The Global Plant-Forward Culinary Summit is inspired by the CIA’s Worlds of Flavor® International Conference & Festival as well as Menus of Change®, a joint initiative of the CIA and Department of Nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. For more information on the summit, visit plantforwardkitchen.org/gpfcs/about.

ABOUT PULMUONE FOODS USA

Pulmuone Foods USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pulmuone South Korea, is home to a family of brands that includes a wide variety of delicious products inspired by contemporary flavor palates that encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Amid the growing global demand for plant-based protein food, Pulmuone Foods USA is leading the US tofu market with a nearly 70 percent market share with beloved brands like Nasoya and Wildwood. Pulmuone brands also include Emerald Valley Kitchen, Monterey Gourmet Foods and a line of Pulmuone-branded Asian-inspired products available at mass grocery stores and major club channels throughout the United States. For more information, visit pulmuonefoodsusa.com.

ABOUT NASOYA

For over 40 years, Nasoya has been a leading provider of natural and organic foods. Part of the family of brands at Pulmuone, a company synonymous with authentic, wholesome products and the highest quality of ingredients, Nasoya believes in creating great-tasting, healthy, convenient snacks and meals for every eating occasion. Product offerings include tofu, high-protein tofu, Kimchi, Kimchi Relish, Asian-Style Vegan Wraps, Asian Noodle Kits & Dumplings, low calorie/low carb Pasta Zero noodles, and a variety of Plantspired products including TofuBaked, Toss’ables, Superfood Skillets and many more. Learn more at Nasoya.com, Facebook, YouTube or Instagram!

ABOUT THE CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world’s premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality, the private, not-for-profit college offers bachelor’s, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The CIA’s School of Graduate and Professional Studies offers master’s degrees in sustainable food systems, food business, and wine and beverage management, as well as executive education and certificate programs. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry, and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.