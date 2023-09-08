Pacific Coast Fruit Company Nominates a Winner at This Year’s International Fresh Produce Association Awards 

Portland, Oregon – Pacific Coast Fruit Company (PCF), one of the Northwest’s largest independent produce distributors, is proud to share that its nominee for the International Fresh Produce Association’s Retail Produce Manager Awards, Josh Alsberg, founder and owner of Rubinette Produce Market, has been announced as a 2023 award recipient.

The retail award pays special recognition to produce managers representing the produce industry to consumers and working to increase the sales and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables to their communities, honoring 15 of the industry’s top retail produce managers internationally for their commitment to fresh produce, innovative merchandising, community service and customer satisfaction. Nominated by Pacific Coast Fruit Company, Alsberg will be recognized at this year’s prestigious IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show taking place in Anaheim, California, in October.

“Each year, we nominate one of our key customers for the IFPA Retail Produce Manager Award, and we’ve always felt like Josh exemplifies this award,” said Tom Brugato, President of Pacific Coast Fruit Company. “Josh shares PCF’s mission to spread the knowledge and excitement about local produce within our community, creating lasting connections with consumers through beautiful produce displays and community partnerships designed to educate younger generations about our business.”

With more than 15 years of experience in Portland’s produce industry, fruit-obsessed Alsberg opened Rubinette Produce Market to share his love of produce with the community. He has quickly gained popularity within the Pacific Northwest’s produce industry, now established as an industry expert who frequently speaks to seasonality of local produce and shares tips on preparation and cooking. Alsberg partners with local school districts to educate and engage students on the importance of local produce through learning activities like his famed “Great Apple Taste Test,” where he conducts a blind taste test of local apples and has students score apples based on attributes including taste, crunch, density and more.

