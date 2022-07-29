Brighter Bites Hosts “Wine for a Cause” at International Fresh Produce Association Foodservice Convention

Brighter Bites will be at the International Fresh Produce Association Foodservice Conference this week!

To celebrate its TENTH Birthday, from July 27-29, Brighter Bites is hosting “Wine for a Cause” – a virtual wine auction as part of the International Fresh Produce Association Foodservice Convention held in Monterey, CA.

Brighter Bites will be showcasing a virtual wine cellar for guests to bid on with items ranging from single bottles to half cases to winery tours and tastings. One hundred percent of the proceeds will provide Brighter Bites with the resources to impact more families across the country.

Interested in joining? Here’s how you can be a part!

1) Participate in the wine auction: https://bbtenyear.cbo.io/

2) Join us at the Foodservice Closing Reception after the expo to sip some great wines and celebrate our 10th birthday!