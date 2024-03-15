Get Connections and Content That Raise Your Game at IFPA Retail Conference

Washington, D.C. – With Congress recently passing legislation that preserves the $1.2 billion cash-value fruit and vegetable benefit in the Women, Infants, & Children program due to the collaborative advocacy efforts of International Fresh Produce Association and its members, the power of the fresh produce industry’s voice in positively influencing an issue that impacts the retail and supplier communities has never been more relevant.

During IFPA’s Retail Conference, May 1-2 in Phoenix, Arizona, one session will show produce marketers how to measure sales by Congressional district to inform internal decisions and communicate with legislators.

“From education sessions built for our industry’s needs to productive networking, we’re providing plenty of opportunities to connect attendees with the people and ideas they need to help drive more fresh produce sales,” said IFPA Vice President of Retail, Foodservice, and Wholesale Joe Watson.

In addition to the micro-view advocacy-oriented session, Watson noted other key reasons to attend:

Buyer-seller networking. “We’ll welcome dozens of retail buyers from these banners: Food Lion, Walmart, Albertson’s, Bashas’, The Fresh Market, Meijer, Target, Sobeys, and Kwik Trip,” he said, noting that the conference has ample networking time during meals, breaks, receptions, and the golf tournament.

Insights to what’s new. Attendees will see new products at the table-top displays and learn the latest on new organics rules, business in the age of artificial intelligence, and the evolution of supplier relationships in today’s marketplace.

A macro view on IFPA’s global perspective and the state of retail in 2024.

“Taking a business to the next level is not a solo sport. The retail supply chain counts on insights to inform strategic decisions as well as connections to drive sales,” said Watson. “Every year, we bring together the entire retail ecosystem for two days of learning, relationship building, and golf. This year is sure to be another one for the books. I encourage people to register early as the conference and golf tournament do sell out.”

The Retail Conference immediately follows The Consumer Connection Conference from IFPA’s Foundation for Fresh Produce. They are co-located in the same hotel to make it convenient for produce marketers from throughout the supply chain to attend both events.

