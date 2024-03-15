Equitable Food Initiative Launches Online Training for Fresh Produce Growers and Packers

WASHINGTON – Equitable Food Initiative, the capacity-building and certification organization that partners with growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumer groups, is launching new online training products designed to share core social responsibility concepts that build the capacity of workers and managers in the fresh produce industry.

Aligned with the Ethical Charter on Responsible Labor Practices, the trainings offer a variety of learning formats to suit individual needs and schedules. From a series of one-hour seminars to intensive customized courses, participants can choose the best format for their learning style and busy schedules.

The resources are designed to help managers, supervisors and workers develop the skills and knowledge necessary to cultivate a more ethical and sustainable work environment. The trainings are also valuable to farming operations that have achieved or are seeking EFI or other third-party certification.

Peter O’Driscoll, executive director of EFI explains that the new online resources underscore EFI’s dedication to providing accessible and affordable tools to strengthen labor management practices. “These new offerings support EFI’s goal of meeting grower-shippers where they are. We aim to reach a larger segment of the produce industry, providing services that support implementation of the industry’s Ethical Charter by helping employers strengthen their management systems.”

In line with EFI’s mission of building skills across farming operations, the trainings range from free webinars to affordable one-hour seminars to multi-session workshops. Currently, courses are scheduled for various dates from March through June, and registration is open. A list of options, dates, prices and registration details can be found at equitablefood.org/seminars.

The online trainings cover a wide array of topics in English and Spanish, including:

improving communication and worker protections

preventing harassment and discrimination

developing management systems that support responsible labor practices

embracing continuous improvement

addressing sustainability needs to meet retailer requirements.

One example of the new offerings is EFI’s Sustainability 101 course, which helps grower-shippers understand evolving retail requirements regarding climate and environmental reporting and introduces resources and tools for measuring impacts.

O’Driscoll adds “We are excited to deliver on EFI’s strategy to diversify our work and support grower-shippers across the produce industry who are aiming to better align their practices with the Ethical Charter and create a safer, more equitable and sustainable food system.”

Through its certification program, EFI has helped educate and train more than 4,000 farmworkers and managers in problem-solving, communication and conflict resolution strategies. For more information visit equitablefood.org.

About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a capacity-building and certification nonprofit that works to improve the lives of farmworkers and drive business performance by integrating worker voice and engagement throughout the supply chain. As a multistakeholder organization, EFI brings together growers, farmworkers, retailers, and consumers to create assessment, training and organizational development programs that support continuous improvement and address the industry’s most pressing problems. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit equitablefood.org.