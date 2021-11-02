Equitable Food Initiative Announces EFI-Certified NatureSweet Tomatoes Earns Communitas Award for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

WASHINGTON — Equitable Food Initiative is proud to announce that EFI-certified NatureSweet® Tomatoes has earned a Communitas Award for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility thanks to leadership efforts during the pandemic.

NatureSweet was proactive in its daily health checks, family safety kits, grocery packs and paid-leave compensation for at-risk associates, personal protective equipment provision, enhanced sanitation and distance socialization as just a few ways it provided leadership during the pandemic. But it wasn’t only about the actions of doing; it was also about engagement as the staff received special training, bonuses and weekly thank-you lunches (in accordance with social distancing guidelines). These were some of the reasons NatureSweet was recognized for its efforts.

“NatureSweet has always been a company that has gone above and beyond in their commitment to social responsibility, and that was highly evident in how they supported their associates during the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated LeAnne Ruzzamenti, director of marketing and communications for EFI. “It was an honor to nominate them for the award, and we are so proud that they are receiving the accolades they deserve,” Ruzzamenti continued.

In addition to its COVID-19 measures, NatureSweet has invested up to $5 million in food donations, as well as donated over 1.3 million pounds of produce to food banks across the United States and to communities in Mexico. The company has donated safety kits to communities where it operates, further reinforcing that people are its No. 1 priority.

NatureSweet has five EFI-certified locations throughout the United States and Mexico and earned its first certification in 2016. Through EFI, NatureSweet has worked to transform the lives of agricultural workers by providing training, tools and work environment to actively collaborate with management for higher levels of assurance to customers and consumers. It actively engages in a professional mission of “tomatoes raised right” that puts people at the center of what it does.

The Communitas Awards program seeks to honor those special companies, organizations and individuals that are changing the way they do business to benefit their employees, communities and the environment. This marks the second time an EFI-certified organization has earned the honor, with Andrew & Williamson Fresh Produce’s consumer brand GoodFarms™ recognized in 2018.

About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a nonprofit certification and skill-building organization that seeks toincrease transparency in the food supply chain and improve the lives of farmworkers through ateam-based approach to training and continuous improvement practices. EFI brings togethergrowers, farmworkers, retailers and consumers to solve the most pressing issues facing the fresh produce industry. Its unparalleled approach sets standards for labor practices, food safety and pest management while engaging workers at all levels on the farm to produce Responsibly Grown, Farmworker Assured® fruits and vegetables. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit www.equitablefood.org.