Pacific Seafood Releases Seventh Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report “Beneath the Surface”

PORTLAND, Ore.– Pacific Seafood, provider of the healthiest protein on the planet, released its seventh annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report, “Beneath the Surface.” This year’s report emphasizes Pacific Seafood’s commitments to sustainable seafood, environmental responsibilities, value creation and quality, as well as efforts to support communities and team members.

Highlights of the report include:

Sustainable Seafood

Certifications – Pacific Seafood increased its sustainable seafood offerings by 34% with 67 certified sustainable species through the Marine Stewardship Council, the Aquaculture Stewardship Council, and Best Aquaculture Practices.

Environmental Responsibility

Sustainability Saves – In 2023, Pacific Seafood launched our new resource conservation initiative, Sustainability Saves. With the new ability to track utility usage, along with continuous education, Pacific Seafood team members saved 13,000,000 gallons of water companywide.

Value Creation and Quality

Fish Town Fertilizer – Pacific Seafood continues to develop new ways to utilize leftover materials from its processing facilities, including Pacific Seafood’s Fish Town Fertilizer, developed to help meet the company’s goal of 100% whole fish utilization.

Supporting Our Communities

National Seafood Month – Pacific Seafood team members celebrated October’s National Seafood Month by partnering with food banks, schools, and community organizations to make seafood more accessible to local community members. Throughout the month, 11,000 pounds of seafood were donated, 341,071 meals were provided, and 2,600 families were served.

Supporting Our Team Members

Development Programs – Throughout 2023,140 Pacific Seafood teammembers graduated from development programs such as Team Blue, Supervisory Basics, and the Management Development Program. All programs are created to develop leadership skills and enhance personal and professional growth.

Pacific Seafood President and CEO, Frank Dulcich said, “The health of our oceans and marine resources correlates directly to the health of our business and our mission of ‘feeding the world the healthiest protein on the planet.’ Our definition of health extends far beyond the nutrition label and includes the betterment of our environment, our innovation process, our communities, and our team members.”

About Pacific Seafood Group: Founded in 1941 by Frank Dulcich, Pacific Seafood remains a family-owned and operated company dedicated to providing the healthiest protein on the planet. Pacific Seafood manages all parts of the supply chain from harvesting/fishing, processing, and distribution to provide customers with fresh, sustainable, and high-quality products. Pacific Seafood Group is headquartered in Clackamas, Ore. Learn more and order products directly to your door at PacificSeafood.com.