Statement From Savory Fig Regarding Allergen Investigation

The Savory Fig is working alongside the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and is voluntarily recalling their manufactured baked items out of an abundance of caution due to a possible undeclared wheat gluten, soy, and/or milk allergens that may appear in their baked products including their DONUTS, CLASSIC FROSTED ROLLS, MATCHA CINNAMON ROLLS, MAPLE PECAN OAT SCONES, AND BLACKBERRY CRUMB MUFFINS. People who have a severe sensitivity to these allergens may possibly run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume these products. No illnesses have been reported to date. If you purchased these items and have a sensitivity to any of the allergens stated above, we recommend you discard the items immediately.

Undeclared Allergens: People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to a specific type of allergen (e.g., peanuts, tree nuts, (chestnuts, Brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, cashews], milk, eggs and sulfites run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Thank you to all of our loyal customers for your support during this time.