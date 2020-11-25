New York State’s Apple Industry Votes to Continue $ 2M Marketing Program

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) today announced that the State’s apple industry has voted in support of continuing the grower-funded $2 million Apple Marketing Order (AMO) program. New York apple growers are asked to approve of the program through a referendum vote every 8 years. The program is administered by AGM.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The AMO is critical to promoting New York’s apple industry to both consumers and retail buyers. From high-profile television ads to marketing efforts at the point of sale in the grocery store, the AMO is responsible for encouraging apple sales in the marketplace as well as attracting consumers to visit New York’s farms during harvest season. We are pleased New York’s growers find value in the AMO and look forward to continuing to support the program for years to come.”

The AMO was first established in 1959 to provide marketing and promotional activities for the State’s apple industry. In recent years, the AMO has been collecting nearly $2 million in grower assessments annually, which are strictly dedicated to the marketing of New York apples. Regional and national promotions, outreach, and marketing research aimed at increasing the profitability of New York apples is conducted each year based on the recommendations of the State’s AMO Advisory Board, who establish funding priorities based on the needs of the regions they represent.

