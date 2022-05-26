Blue Moose Issues Allergy Alert For Undeclared Tree Nuts (Cashew) and Soy in Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip, 7oz.

Product Name: “Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip” 7oz.

Brand: Blue Moose

Lot #: SS446931

UPC Code: 847847004675

Dip contains Undeclared Tree Nut (Cashew) and Soy Allergens.

Blue Moose of Boulder (Colorado) is voluntarily recalling Blue Moose Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip, 7oz. as the dip contains undeclared tree nut (Cashew) and soy allergens.

This recall has been initiated due to mislabeling issue where a small run Spinach Artichoke Cashew Dip was labeled as Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip. Improperly labeled units were discovered at the store level when stocking products. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. See enclosed product label to help in identifying the product at retail/user level.

This product was shipped on 5/13/22 to Vons, Albertsons, and Pavilions Grocery Stores located throughout southern California as well as the Las Vegas, Nevada area.

The product comes in a 7-ounce square clear plastic container labeled as “Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip”. The affected product can be identified by the lot number ink-coded on the side of the container as Lot# SS446931 Best By 8/10/22. No other lots were affected by this issue.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this situation.

Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the retail location where the purchased for a full refund or exchange.

Please contact Bill Cancellieri (303-521-8216) M-F 9am – 4 PM with any concerns