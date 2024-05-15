Patrick Kirk Joins Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Leadership Team as Chief Marketing Officer

Applebee’s veteran to lead marketing, culinary, and beverage innovation for the growing fast-casual-plus restaurant brand

DALLAS — Fuzzy’s Taco Shop®, the fast-casual-plus restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja, announced that Patrick Kirk – previously Vice President of Bar and Beverage for Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar® – has joined the brand’s Leadership Team as Chief Marketing Officer. In his new role, Kirk will continue to define the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop experience as he develops and delivers strategic direction across all aspects of marketing including advertising, digital marketing, and culinary and beverage innovation.

“Over the past eight years, Patrick has disrupted the casual dining industry through stand out marketing campaigns at Applebee’s,” says Paul Damico, President of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “His ability to create strategic platforms and forge strong brand and franchisee partnerships with a focus on creating buzzworthy and fun guest experiences is undeniable. I look forward to the new expertise and creative thinking he’ll bring to our talented team.”

With more than 23 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Kirk was responsible for creating industry-leading beverage programs and building trusted relationships at national brands, including Applebee’s, Tony Roma’s, and Buffalo Wild Wings. In his previous role, Kirk led the vision and strategy for Applebee’s bar and beverage experience across restaurants nationwide, growing his marketing department into a substantial revenue driver for the business.

“I love Fuzzy’s badass attitude and strong values,” says Patrick Kirk, Chief Marketing Officer of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “After Dine Brands acquired Fuzzy’s in 2022, I’ve had the chance to get to know the team and have been impressed by the way the brand brings its Baja vibe to life and connects with guests. I can’t wait to dive in further with the team to unlock the brand’s marketing potential.”

Kirk currently is a member of Millennium Advisory Board, a collection of industry leaders helping shape the future of on-premise beverage. He has also served on other industry councils including the VIBE Conference and the Bar & Nightclub Expo. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree and graduated with honors from the University of Illinois.

