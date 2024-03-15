Jacobs Farm del Cabo Introduces New Peel-Reseal Pint for Organic Snacking Tomatoes

Jacobs Farm del Cabo, a leading grower-packer of organic vegetables and herbs, has introduced their new del Cabo® Peel-Reseal Pint as the next innovative and compelling package in the organic snacking tomato category.

“Our packaging innovations are mindfully developed and ahead of the curve,” said Marketing Manager Danielle Violante. “We have watched the industry-wide adoption of top seal replacing single-use plastic clamshells, and sought our own unique take on this new presentation—one that would take its look, functionality and sustainability beyond what we see in the market now.”

Unlike standard heat-seal film, the Peel-Reseal Pint’s seal is a strong, clear label that adheres to the pint with adhesive. The material is premium in appearance and easier for the consumer to open and reseal many times without tearing, enhancing the experience.

While the package is eye-catching, it is the new del Cabo® brand design that wins the heart.

“When we started the design process, we knew with certainty that the heritage of the original del Cabo® label must be maintained,” Violante said. “The reimagined design gives new life to label artwork created decades ago by our co-founder Sandra’s sister, making it one of a kind and rich

in story.”

The colorful label design honors pieces of del Cabo’s history and real elements of the lives of the company’s grower collective in Baja California, Mexico. The company shared the inspiration behind the brand elements at last year’s Global Produce and Floral Show, the content for which can still be seen here.

Jacobs Farm del Cabo’s mission is to grow good, healthy food while protecting the environment, and the opportunity to reduce the company’s plastic usage and communicate their commitment to sustainability with the Peel-Reseal Pint were key drivers for the package evolution.

Transitioning into the new package and out of single-use plastic clamshells will reduce plastic use by 25% for the company’s top-selling cherry and grape tomato SKUs. Furthermore, both the label and tub are 100% recyclable.

Another new feature of the new tomato package is the “Soil Grown” label that distinguishes

Jacobs Farm del Cabo from other organic tomato producers. Fostering healthy soils is a key

part of the company’s mission and this callout demonstrates to consumers and customers their commitment to delivering the best quality, flavor, and nutrition while benefiting the planet.

The del Cabo® Peel-Reseal Pint is hitting store shelves now. By the end of 2024, Jacobs Farm del Cabo hopes to be fully transitioned out of plastic clamshells for their pint offerings of Sugar Plum and Honey Bunch Grape Tomatoes, Cherry Tomatoes, and Heirloom Medley.

About Jacobs Farm del Cabo:

Jacobs Farm del Cabo was founded in 1980 as a small organic family farm dedicated to growing fresh, high quality, delicious food without damaging the environment. Today, our unwavering pursuit of social change in sustainable farming and business practices remains at the core of our company. To learn more, visit www.jacobsfarmdelcabo.com.