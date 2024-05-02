Trace One Reports: Grocery Store Items That Have Increased Most in Price

Federico Fontanella, PMP, Trace One Retail & FoodService May 2, 2024

Grocery Store Items That Have Increased Most in Price

For most of the last three years, American consumers have been grappling with greater financial pressure from increased prices throughout the economy.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has fallen since its June 2022 peak of 9.1%, but current levels of inflation still sit above the Fed’s preferred target rate of 2%. Additionally, CPI data released in April exceeded forecasts, showing year-over-year price increases of 3.5% and month-to-month increases of 0.4%. These figures present a challenge to the Federal Reserve’s earlier indications of potential interest rate cuts in 2024.

To read the rest of the report, please go to: Trace One

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Fetch Rewards Report Finds Record-Breaking Grocery Prices Are Changing How Consumers Shop

Fetch Rewards Retail & FoodService June 13, 2022

Fetch Rewards announced the launch of the Fetch Price Index report. The first installment of the Fetch Price Index report, which will be released on a monthly basis, offers a unique, data-rich view into how increasing pricing is affecting shopping behavior. By analyzing a set of 375,000 shoppers and tracking 195 million in-store and e-commerce purchases over the last 24 months, this item-level view of shopper behavior captures, in real time, the true state of inflation and what it means for consumers, brands, and retailers.