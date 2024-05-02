ButcherBox Acquires Truffle Shuffle

Direct-to-consumer brand purchases Shark Tank success story from Mark Cuban’s investment portfolio

WATERTOWN, Mass. — ButcherBox, the leading direct-to-consumer meat and seafood brand, announced the acquisition of Truffle Shuffle, a virtual cook-along experience platform. The acquisition aims to boost cooking confidence in consumers across the United States, and within the ButcherBox community, as the company embraces media and community as part of its overall strategy while continuing to serve its mission of transforming the meat industry.

Founded by former French Laundry chefs, Jason McKinney and Tyler Vorce, Truffle Shuffle hosts on-demand cooking classes, led by Michelin chefs, with exclusive ingredient kits and a goal of giving consumers the ability to transform their home cooking into an extraordinary gourmet experience. Cooking classes range from recipes like pan-seared ribeye for weeknight meals to homemade pasta for special occasion dinners as well as tips and tricks focused on knife sharpening & wielding skills, mastering seasonings and sauces, cooking techniques, and much more.

“The Truffle Shuffle team has done an incredible job bringing people together around mealtimes,” said Mike Salguero, founder and CEO of ButcherBox. “As a brand, our purpose is to help people eat better and while we’ve been focused on helping them eat higher-quality protein, now through the Truffle Shuffle integration, we can inspire and educate the way they are preparing our proteins too.”

McKinney and Vorce appeared on the hit reality show, Shark Tank, in April 2021 and struck a deal with businessman Mark Cuban to propel the Truffle Shuffle business. Cuban’s deal gave him an 18 percent stake in the business while McKinney and Vorce walked away with a business plan pivot and increased resources to help drive their business goals.

“Jason and Tyler are incredibly scrappy entrepreneurs and extremely talented chefs,” said Cuban. “It’s been a pleasure watching them expand their community of home chefs and seeing the impact they’ve had on so many households in such a short time. Their approach to teaching people to cook will continue to inspire the Truffle Shuffle community and be an invaluable tool to the ButcherBox community too.”

Truffle Shuffle will continue to operate as its own brand while bringing its vast cooking content library to ButcherBox customers to enhance their cooking experiences.

About ButcherBox

The leading direct-to-consumer brand for meat and seafood, ButcherBox delivers 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef, free-range organic chicken, pork raised crate-free, and wild-caught seafood directly to consumers’ doors. ButcherBox is the only B-Corp Certified meat and seafood company to source only from partners with third-party animal welfare certification. For more information, please visit www.butcherbox.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.