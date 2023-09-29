NatureSweet Tomatoes is Now Available in the Foodservice Industry

SAN ANTONIO-NatureSweet®, a leading greenhouse-grower of fruit and vegetables, is now providing the food service industry with several delicious snacking tomato products that will transform meals and take flavor to new heights. Handpicked off the vine, NatureSweet Cherubs®, Glorys®, and Constellation® are bite-sized snacking tomatoes that are bursting with tangy flavor, making them the ideal addition to salads, pasta dishes, charcuterie boards, and so much more.

“Our consumers requested it, so we’re making it a reality,” says Summer Jones, NatureSweet’s Food Service Sales Manager. “We are the largest vertically integrated agricultural company in North America,” she adds. “That means we’re involved in every stage of the process, from planting the seed, harvesting the fruit, packaging, and distribution. It’s how we guarantee great-tasting tomatoes.”

NatureSweet Cherubs®, Glorys®, and Constellation® are available in 10oz and 32oz packaging. NatureSweet is currently piloting the Food Service program with two national restaurant chains.

Along with cultivating produce that has superior flavor, NatureSweet is also committed to having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact within the communities where it operates. NatureSweet is committed to transforming the lives of agricultural workers throughout North America. Efforts around sustainability have led the company to earn Fair Trade Certification, EFI Certification, and B Corp Certification, becoming the largest Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) company in the world to become a B Corp.

If you’re interested in learning more about NatureSweet’s Food Service products, contact NatureSweet’s Food Service Sales Manager, Summer Jones at sjones@naturesweet.com.

Benefits of Greenhouse Grown:

  • Consistent, superior quality due to regulated conditions of light, temperature, and humidity
  • Year-round availability unlike field grown which is highly dependent on seasonal weather
  • Socially and environmentally sustainable production compared to traditional farms
  • 87% less land required to convert from natural to arable land
  • Fair wage employment and benefits that are year-round, not just seasonal
  • Production of eight times more food
  • Prevents soil depletion

About NatureSweet® (NS Brands, Ltd.)

NatureSweet® is the single-source solution for greenhouse-grown vegetables and is the #1 best-selling brand in snacking tomatoes. The largest vertically integrated agriculture company in North America, NatureSweet guarantees great-tasting produce year-round, both organic and conventional. Our vegetables are carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by more than 6,000 directly employed company Associates. NatureSweet tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers are handpicked at the peak of freshness and sold at major supermarket retailers throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. NatureSweet is dedicated to having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact within our communities, and our commitment is to transform the lives of agricultural workers throughout North America. This work, as well as our efforts regarding sustainability, have led us to earn B Corp, Fair Trade, and EFI certifications.

