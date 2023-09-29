Davisware Expands its Partnership with Middleby Corporation

WEST DUNDEE, Ill.– Davisware, a leading provider of cloud-based software built for manufacturers and commercial field service companies, is proud to announce the extension of its partnership with Middleby Corporation (Middleby), a worldwide manufacturer of commercial kitchen equipment, residential appliances and systems for industrial processing, packaging, and baking. Having been a loyal Global Warranty customer of Davisware for more than two decades, this collaborative relationship now offers the opportunity to extend the benefits of Global Warranty to other esteemed Middleby brands, both in its commercial and residential divisions.

“Davisware has been a true partner. Given the size and complexity of Middleby, Davisware has worked with many of our brands to tailor solutions that specifically meet their needs,” said Adam McCollough, vice president of Middleby Service Development and Middleby Advantage general manager. “Global Warranty has set the bar high and is the industry standard. It has proven to be a widely accepted solution among our manufacturers. From a cost savings standpoint, the continuous improvements being made helps us better analyze the data collected to identify problems, spot trends and correct course.”

Global Warranty is a warranty management and claims processing software for commercial and residential equipment manufacturers. Claims management, warranty service orders, and incident tracking are simplified, thus reducing costs, and improving a company’s efficiency.

“For Middleby, this solution ensures timely and efficient servicing of their equipment, more transparent warranty services, and streamlined operations. With the management of over 11 million pieces of equipment and collaboration with 22,000 service agents, this platform demonstrates the vast scale of its capabilities and reach,” said Jim Arroyo, product leader for Global Warranty. “Middleby benefits not only from the sheer volume of service, but also from the granularity of data and insights derived from such extensive coverage.”

This partnership solidifies Davisware’s strong presence in the food service industry, addressing the long-standing challenges of a fragmented ecosystem involving manufacturers, service agents, and distributors. With the power of Davisware’s Global Warranty, its field service management/ERP products GlobalEdge and Vision, and its exclusive partnership with Parts Town, they are able to harmonize the food service ecosystem, eliminating barriers throughout the value chain and dramatically reducing downtime for customers.

Davisware’s CEO, Tasos Angelopoulos, said, “Our ongoing commitment to deliver innovative technology solutions aligns perfectly with Middleby’s continued growth. The collaboration between our teams has strengthened through the years and has helped produce a myriad of positive results including improved customer satisfaction, streamlined operational processes, accelerated task completion and quicker agent compensation. Global Warranty will continue to empower Middleby to offer unmatched warranty services across their brands and we are excited to work with other brands within their various divisions as well.”

As this partnership will mark another milestone between Middleby and Davisware, the future presents the opportunity to push the boundaries of innovation with a coordinated effort. Together, they are poised to continue delivering excellence and exceeding customer expectations.

“Davisware has been and continues to be the right-sized company that knows us and knows our business. We have never been lost in the crowd, which has allowed us to build strong relationships with many individuals across the company. They listen to us and spend the time improving Global Warranty to accommodate the changing needs of our business and those of our brands,” commented Adam McCollough.

To learn more about Davisware and Global Warranty visit www.davisware.com

About Davisware

Davisware is a rapidly growing, leading provider of business management software to manufacturers and commercial field service organizations in the United States and Canada. Core industries served include commercial food equipment services, petroleum equipment services, and commercial HVAC and Refrigeration. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company offers two premier SaaS solutions, GlobalEdge and Vision, that give businesses one fully integrated platform for all their operational, financial, and field needs in real-time. The company employs a diverse team who combines deep technical and industry expertise, along with the most current technology, to provide their customers with the tools and operational best practices that generate business-wide efficiencies, and greater profits. In 2019, Serent Capital made a meaningful investment in Davisware, which supports Davisware’s plan to further expand and strengthen its technology and customer support. For more information, visit davisware.com.

About Middleby Corporation

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company’s pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, the state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens and Middleby Residential Showrooms showcase and demonstrate the most advanced Middleby brand solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World’s Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity. For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company brands, visit www.middleby.com.