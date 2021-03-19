Middleby Announces Partnership with Vyv to Offer Proprietary Antimicrobial Technology

ELGIN, Ill.–The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced its investment and license agreement with Vyv, for use of the company’s proprietary, antimicrobial LED technology within Middleby food processing, commercial, and residential products. Middleby and Vyv are working to embed and deploy Vyv antimicrobial lighting technologies to create cleaner food environments.

Vyv is a continuous antimicrobial LED technology which greatly reduces the growth and presence of bacteria and other unwanted microorganisms. Because the innovation does not use ultraviolent light, it is certified to international standards for continuous and unrestricted use around people, plants and animals.

“We are excited to partner with Vyv and pair their proven, proprietary technology with Middleby innovation. Vyv antimicrobial technology has provided high levels of safety and sanitation through continuous protection for their customers, which are highly respected companies and well-known institutions. The company’s exclusive innovation has been successfully implemented in markets with complex challenges, and we know they are a great fit with Middleby and our strategy,” said James K. Pool III, Middleby Chief Technology and Operations Officer. “As we rapidly develop and bring new, innovative products to market addressing food and foodservice safety, partnering with Vyv ensures we will offer the most advanced products in the market to promote the health and wellness for our operators and their customers.”

Vyv has a broad product portfolio, offering comprehensive environmental protection through their White Antimicrobial+LightTM overhead LED light fixtures. Harnessing LED technology provides additional benefits to customers with an energy efficient and environmentally sustainable antimicrobial approach to continuous microbe reductions.

“The Vyv proven antimicrobial LED technology and our experience solving complex microbial challenges makes for an important integration with the Middleby product portfolio and expertise across the food industry,” said Colleen Costello, CEO, Vyv. “Combining the global technology leader in commercial food service and processing equipment with the Vyv sustainable and versatile technology will enable both companies to directly address customers’ microbial challenges head on.”

“Through this partnership, Middleby and Vyv are well positioned to deliver cleaner food preparation environments by introducing Middleby products with embedded Vyv LEDs and in the surrounding environments with an extensive assortment of overhead antimicrobial lighting fixtures for processing plants, commercial kitchens and any foodservice facility,” James Pool concluded.

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets®, APW Wyott®, Baker’s Pride®, Beech®, BKI®, Blodgett®, Blodgett Combi®, Blodgett Range®, Bloomfield®, Britannia®, Carter-Hoffmann®, Celfrost®, Concordia®, CookTek®, Crown®, CTX®, Desmon®, Deutsche Beverage®, Doyon®, Eswood®, EVO®, Firex®, Follett®, frifri®, Giga®, Globe®, Goldstein®, Holman®, Houno®, IMC®, Induc®, Ink Kegs®, Jade®, JoeTap®, Josper®, L2F®, Lang®, Lincat®, MagiKitch’n®, Market Forge®, Marsal®, Middleby Marshall®, MPC®, Nieco®, Nu-Vu®, PerfectFry®, Pitco®, Powerhouse Dynamics®, QualServ®, RAM®, Southbend®, Ss Brewtech®, Star®, Starline®, Sveba Dahlen®, Synesso®, Taylor®, Toastmaster®, TurboChef®, Ultrafryer®, Varimixer®,Wells® and Wunder-Bar®. Visit Middleby.com for information.

ABOUT VYV

Vyv is a health tech company and inventor of a new kind of continuous antimicrobial protection. Vyv’s proprietary non-UV antimicrobial LED technology creates environments inhospitable to the growth of bacteria, fungi, yeast, mold and mildew. Unlike UV-C light, Vyv meets international standards for continual and unrestricted use around people, animals, and plants in homes, public places and across industries. As overhead lighting, Vyv can be found in food manufacturing and services; healthcare facilities; travel and hospitality; retail, commercial and public buildings; and many other places. Vyv’s versatile LED technology is also embedded into commercial and consumer products and applications – shower lights that stop mold growth, humidifiers, bathroom fans, behind cleaner elevator buttons and addressing complicated microbes in many other diverse and creative ways.