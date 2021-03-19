From Sigep Exp, Confidence in the Dessert and Coffee Out-of-Home Market

Rimini (Italy) – Sigep Exp, the all-digital edition of the Italian Exhibition Group expo dedicated to artisan gelato, pastry and bakery and the coffee world, ended yesterday. An edition organized and staged completely on a digital platform, while awaiting the great appointment in January 2022, once more live at Rimini expo centre (Italy). The objectives achieved were those that the out-of-home community requested to ensure continuity for the market of products and technology of the four supply chains and anticipate the prospects of evolution of the markets, with a great international profile.

The figures are clear: thanks to 250 exhibitors taking part on the digital platform, the organization of IEG and the cooperation with ITA Italian Trade Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, this year Sigep hosted 300 events (42 under the Sigep banner), which generated 25,000 streaming views. 25% of the trade members were from 136 foreign countries (in particular Germany, Spain, France, Brazil and the United States). On the IEG My Agenda platform, 268 buyers from 60 countries met the companies, with 2,500 meetings in 3 days and 1,250 hours of web connection covering every time zone, thanks to the assistance of a task force deployed by IEG, with its network of regional advisors, and ITA Italian Trade Agency, which involved 30 of its offices worldwide. Networking was held in 10 different languages. A total of 5,000 contacts and approximately 10,000 messages exchanged. Moreover, almost 24 million media contacts reached in the three days of the event, 138 journalists accredited and 750,000 unique users making contact via the social channels with the Sigep brand during the days on which the platform was open.

A combination of competence and relations ability that generated a lever for the market able to reinforce the commercial networking, the presentation of new products and the sense of belonging of a sector that has never stopped creating and experimenting a strategy for coming through the pandemic crisis.

Vision Plaza and Sigep Lab inspired the professionals connected from all over the world with market analyses – along with the sector’s experts, such as the authoritative international ones from NPD Group – and case histories on one hand, and with in-depth coverage of technologies and product preparation techniques on the other. Artisan gelato confirms its attitude to meet consumers’ requirement for healthy food with excellent ingredients, always continually experimenting and to the fore on the international front with the perspective of arriving at true collections of seasonal flavours. Pastry indicates the need for continual training and cultural refinement, to find its place in the high-end foodservice system, as well as in neighbourhood companies. Bakery transforms the ancestral tradition of yeast into contemporaneity, even in desserts for special occasions, in a combination with cakes and the hundreds of regional variations of bread. In specialty niches, Coffee has found the new channel for making contact with clients. Packaging, communication, social media, sales channels and couriers for delivery round off the Horeca 4.0 ecosystem outlined at Sigep Exp. A result achieved by the work carried out with CAST Alimenti, Association of Italian Gelato Makers, Academy of Italian Master Pastry Chefs, Conpait, the Organizing Committee of the Gelato World Cup, Specialty Coffee Association Italy and Richemont Club Italy, as well as the long-lasting collaboration with the key periodicals, such as Bargiornale, Dolcesalato, Italian Gourmet, Pasticceria Internazionale and Punto IT.

The next appointment with Sigep will be live, at Italian Exhibition Group’s Rimini expo centre, from 22nd to 26th January 2022.

