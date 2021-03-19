Certified Angus Beef Brand Unites Community for #RestaurantChallenge

WOOSTER, Ohio – Even as some states lift restaurant dining restrictions, business is far from usual. Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops in Omaha, Neb., remains at one-third of normal business. Amboy Quality Meats and Delicious Burgers in Los Angeles just reopened patio dining.

Data from the National Restaurant Association show 1 in 6 restaurants have already closed and the next few months are critical for those continuing to operate.

The key to survival? Help from friends and neighbors.

Both staffs at Spencer’s and Amboy received $2,500 in tips from a social media post tagging the business with #RestaurantChallenge. Launched by the Certified Angus Beef ® brand in February, the challenge unites diners across the country to share their cherished dining experiences and tag their favorite restaurants. Randomly selected diners may earn a $100 gift card to dine again and their posts could earn a big tip for tagged restaurants. Four restaurants will be selected weekly through April 11. Details are available at Challenge.CertifiedAngusBeef.com.

“The restaurant community is a very important part of our brand’s family,” says Tracey Erickson, Certified Angus Beef ® senior executive vice president of marketing. “If we each do just a little to help, we can keep local businesses alive and it might just create some of that good news everyone’s been craving.”

The brand’s community of family ranchers, distributors, retailers, packers and processors continues to build momentum for supporting restaurants. A 2-minute video calls on consumers and the brand’s partners to join the effort. Restaurants also received resources to share the challenge in their local communities.

“Each #RestaurantChallenge post, restaurant tag, meal order and conversation elevates restaurants and their staffs,” Erickson says. “Each day brings more stories of restaurants and their teams’ dedication to bringing joy to guests, supporting each other and saving favorite places to dine.”

It might seem like a tall order to help restaurants nationwide survive, and nobody can do it alone, she says. But small actions have a way of gaining momentum, the kind that could see restaurants through until their dining rooms are full again.

Owned by family farmers and ranchers, the Certified Angus Beef ® brand provides consumers with superior beef through a gate-to-plate network of family ranchers, distributors, retailers and chefs. Strict standards certify every bite as tender, juicy and full of flavor, whether cooking at home or restaurant kitchens. It’s the most trusted beef brand and has been since 1978. For more information, visit CertifiedAngusBeef.com, follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn, or join the brand’s Steakholder Rewards™ loyalty program.