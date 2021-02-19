(Italy) IEG: Internationality and Business for the Dessert & Coffee Foodservice World In The Spotlight With “Sigep Exp The Digital Experience”

Rimini – IEG -Italian Exhibition Groupmaintains the guiding thread with the eating out market, starting from the dessert and coffee foodservice sector.

While waiting for the live edition in January 2022 of SIGEP, the iconic international expo dedicated to artisan gelato, pastry, bakery and the coffee world, from 15th to 17th March, IEG will enable thousands of enterprises from the Italian and international out-of-home dessert and coffee food service world to digitally converge on Sigep Exp The Digital Experience, a platform (and relative app) for reaching the community of professionals and companies of its four product chains, an opportunity for the entire Horeca world to do business, listen to trade members requirements, present new lines and network at extremely favourable conditions.

The platform will be open to visitors from 8th March: awaiting the official opening of the event, visitors will thus be able to consult the product catalogue, the new product section, events programmed and request appointments with exhibitors using the Agenda function.

Theprogram of Sigep Exp The Digital Experience will feature demos held by some of the sectors’ major companies. Such as, among others, for the Gelato sector: Babbi, Bravo, Carpigiani, Fabbri 1905, Frigomat, Gruppo Optima (with the Mec3, Giuso, Pernigotti and Modecor brands), Ifi, Isa, Leagel, Master Martini. For the Coffee sector: Barbera 1870, Caffè Kenon, Costadoro, Club Cavé, Dersut Caffè, Gruppo Cimbali, Julius Meinl. For Pastry and Bakery: Bombonette, Dolciaria Acquaviva, Europastry, Italmill, Irinox, Italforni Pesaro, Molino Dallagiovanna, Novaterra Zeelandia, Rational Italia, Robopac, Selmi – Reversecoffee 1841, Sigma.

At Sigep Exp, thanks to the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the ITA Italian Trade Agency – which has opened over 30 offices worldwide – as well as the work by IEG’s regional advisors, buyers from China, India, Iran, Tunisia, Algeria, Brazil, Argentina, Russia, Ukraine, Denmark, Germany and Spain have already confirmed that they will be connected, thus maximizing networking and business opportunities.

The strong points of Sigep Exp – The Digital Experience are “Vision Plaza” and the “Sigep Lab”.

The “Vision Plaza” will strengthen SIGEP’S role as a flagship for the sector’s macro-trends and will be staged at Rimini’s Palacongressi conference centre in a real television studio, for a totally immersive interactive experience.

In it, NPD Group, leading food and catering market analysis company, will field four aces from three time zones: Jochen Pinsker, senior vice president of Foodservice Europe, connected from Nuremberg; David Portalatin, senior vice president with Food Industry Advisor, from Houston; Sanjev Kangatharan, director of Foodservice Australia, from Sidney and Matteo Figura, director Foodservice Italy, from Rimini. Thanks to them, an insight will be provided on the growth factors and opportunities of digitalization in the out-ofhome foodservice sector (based on SIGEP’s four product chains) before and after Covid-19, in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Moreover, the availability of the ITA Italian Trade Agency for presentations will favour opportunities for networking and business development on the international front. Whereas, thanks to the partnerships with all the trade associations, the major Italian trade publications and the University of Gastronomic Science of Pollenzo, further talks will focus on product trends, knowledge of raw materials and the challenge of sustainability, from portions to packaging.

On the other hand, from CAST Alimenti’s aula magna in Brescia, “Sigep Lab” will be a production centre of ideas and techniques, a set featuring interviews and demos as well as outstanding figures among the hosts, and the major exponents of the Accademia Maestri Pasticcieri Italiani (Academy of Master Pastry Chefs), Conpait, the Organizing Committee of the Gelato World Cup, the Specialty Coffee Association Italy and Richemont Club Italy.

FOCUS ON SIGEP EXP 2021

Dates: 15-16-17 March 2021 (Full Digital); Organizer: Italian Exhibition Group SpA; Edition: 42nd; Frequency: annual;

Info: www.sigep.it

FOCUS ON ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), listed on the Screen-based Share Market (MTA) organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in Milan and Arezzo. The IEG Group is notable in the organisation of events in five categories: Food & Beverage; Jewellery & Fashion; Tourism, Hospitality and Lifestyle; Wellness, Sport and Leisure; Green & Technology. In the last few years, IEG started a significant expansion process abroad, also through the conclusion of joint ventures with local operators (for example, in the United States, Arab Emirates and in China). IEG closed the 2019 financial year with consolidated total revenues of € 178.6 million, an EBITDA of € 41.9 million and a consolidated net profit of

€ 12.6 million. In 2019, IEG totalled 48 organised or hosted fairs and 190 conferences. www.iegexpo.it

