Junior Pastry World Cup, France Triumphs

France won the Junior Pastry World Cup, the world’s only team event aimed at young Under-23 talents, held at Sigep for the seventh edition with 11 teams competing.

The winning team consisted of two young pastry chefs and a team manager, namely Pierre-Henri Roullard, Alistair Smith and Julien Maheux. Second place went to Chinese Taipei, with the trio Kuo Yi Lee, Che Wei Lee and Shang Cheng Wang; while Hong Kong, with Yiu Man Roger Fok, Lok Yin Lee and Ho Man Yiu, came in third.

This year’s theme, chosen by contest chairman Roberto Rinaldini, was ‘Myths and Legends’: describing a myth or legend of the team’s home country to enhance its culture and history through the pastry chefs’ creations. And, since 22 nations were competing, the artworks came from all over the world: Australia, Chile, the Philippines, France, Peru, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Malta, South Korea and Uzbekistan. The different trials ranged from artistic chocolate and sugar presentation, to modern chocolate cake, a typical street food dessert from their home country, and a vegan glass sorbet.

They were judged by an international jury consisting of the team managers of the 11 teams with Maestro Iginio Massari as president of honour and Maestro Eugenio Morrone as president of the jury.