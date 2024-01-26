FMI acknowledges the accomplishments among its Executive Leadership Award recipients at the Midwinter Executive Conference

Marco Island, Fla. – Today, FMI- The Food Industry Association celebrates the 2024 Executive Leadership Award recipients, including: Brookshire’s Brad Brookshire; KeHe Distributors’ Brandon Barnholt; Associated Wholesale Grocer’s David Smith; Hy-Vee’s Donna Tweeten; Seaside Market’s John Najjar; Nestlé’s Steve Presley; and PepsiCo’s Steven Williams. These seven executives exemplify excellence in the food industry through innovative leadership, community outreach, and stellar customer service. The 2024 awards were presented at FMI’s Midwinter Executive Conference on Marco Island, Florida.

“The food industry leaders we celebrate today embody diplomacy, service, imagination, cooperation, integrity, and governance – all the noted attributes exemplified by the namesakes of our Executive Leadership Awards,” said FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin. “Industry peers have acknowledged them above others for their inspiring vision, successful navigation of a complex business landscape, and ability to empower the next generation.”

The following seven award recipients are those who have made especially impactful contributions to the success of the food industry:

