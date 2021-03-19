Frosty Acres Brands Announces Appointments for Vice Presidents

Alpharetta, GA – Frosty Acres Brands, announces the appointment of Mr. Josh Pike to the position of VP of Member Services and Ms. Stephanie Nicholson to the position of VP of Member Development.

Josh Pike, VP of Member Services

In his role, Josh will be responsible for all sales operations for our cooperative. He will lead our sales coordinators and member services department to maximize our member financial returns and streamline operations to create a better everyday experience for our members and suppliers. Josh will join the leadership team reporting to President and CEO, Mr. Bill Lewis

Josh holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Kennesaw State

University. Over his 13 years of tenure at Frosty Acres Brands, he

has held positions of Region Vice President, Director of Member

Services, and Sales Analyst.

“Josh has demonstrated great passion for our members’ success

and has focused our sales team to align with our members priorities

for growth. His leadership, knowledge of the industry, and strategic

thinking contribute greatly to our cooperative,” Bill Lewis, President

and CEO for Frosty Acres Brands.

Stephanie Nicholson, VP of Member Development

In her role, Stephanie will develop new member initiatives that communicate our mission, core values, and cooperative’s uniqueness. This will result in the recruitment of quality member distributors added to our membership. Stephanie will join the leadership team reporting to President and CEO, Mr. Bill Lewis

Stephanie Nicholson holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from the University of Houston and served in our nation’s military for the Army. She has over 17 years of foodservice experience and most recently was a Senior Director for IMA (Independent Marketing Alliance).

“Stephanie is a dynamic, articulate, and passionate foodservice professional. She has excelled in all facets of her career and brings to Frosty Acres a wealth of knowledge and experience. We are very excited to have Stephanie join our leadership team. We believe that she will have a tremendous impact on our cooperative and our future new members,” Bill Lewis, President and CEO for Frosty Acres Brands.

ABOUT FROSTY ACRES BRANDS

Frosty Acres Brands is a national marketing and food purchasing cooperative, dedicated to aligning and unifying the sales, marketing, and procurement activities of its Members in order to produce sustainable growth and Member business wealth. Frosty Acres provides high quality national brands and private brands, such as Restaurant’s Pride®, to its Members. The Frosty Acres cooperative is comprised of independent food distributors in the U.S., Canada, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Bahamas, and Bermuda. Members of Frosty Acres consist of broad liners, wholesalers, retailers, C-store distributors, system distributors, and center-of-the plate specialists. For more information about Frosty Acres please call 1-800-569-4821 or visit www.frostyacres.com.