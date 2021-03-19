Bread Man Baking Co. Owner Wants Quality to Lead to Growth

Tasos Katsaounis, owner of Bread Man Baking Co., hired his new food service sales manager after the idea came up in an impromptu conversation in a farmers market parking lot.

He told Jess DeSham Timmons, already a customer of his from her time at Cherry Block Butcher, that the job would be perfect for someone like her. Katsaounis put together an offer afterwards.

Timmons is now the second notable Houston food name Katsaounis has hired in recent months. The first was Drew Gimma, formerly of Better Luck Tomorrow and Squable, now director of operations at Bread Man Baking.

