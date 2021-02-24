Prestigious Baker Propels With Massive Expansion and Dream Team

HOUSTON — Bread Man Baking Company has announced plans for a tenfold expansion, hired its newest team member chef Jess DeSham Timmons as Foodservice Sales Manager, and unveiled a rebrand.

Business is rising at a record rate for the wholesale artisan bakery and the ‘Bread Man’ Tasos Katsaounis is positioning the company for a streamlined expansion.

Plans are underway to build out a new plant with state-of-the-art equipment that will allow for increased volume while maintaining the integrity of the artisan bread production process. The bakery will move from its current 4,753 square foot space at 9127 Stella Link to a 40,800 square foot facility located at 305 Gellhorn Drive on the far east side of Houston.

The new space will be designed to service more than 500 wholesale customers and expand retail products including fresh and frozen offerings. New production lines will include automated slicing and packaging and a burger bun/roll line that will triple production to 9,000 units per hour. A 6,000 square foot freezer will accommodate greater state-wide, regional, and national distribution. Bread Man Baking Company has experienced 600% year over year growth over the past 2.5 years with 64% in 2020 alone during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the expansion comes team member, Jess DeSham Timmons as Foodservice Sales Manager, bringing 15 years of corporate operations experience and tenure as a well-respected chef and business owner in the city. Timmons will focus on strengthening and developing the connection with wholesale partners while Katsaounis continues to work on retail sales channels and opportunities.

Katsaounis wanted his vision and values to be more representative in the look and feel of the growing company, so he partnered with local design firm Primer Grey who transformed a long-standing vision into a refreshed brand by weaving in Greek heritage and tradition.

“Tasos had a clear business vision while remaining true to the real reason he launched the brand,” said Cliff Raymond, Principal of Primer Grey. “We kept the focus on acknowledging and respecting the family history the brand is so deeply rooted in while providing a more culturally-focused yet modern look with extensibility for future growth.”

With outstanding developments underway, Bread Man Baking Company continues to propel itself as a highly sought-after and widely recognized leader in the baking industry.

The new bakery facility will open in summer 2021 at 305 Gellhorn Drive, Houston, Texas 77013.

Bread Man Baking Company will be hiring for all positions. Interested candidates can apply at www.breadmanco.com/careers or email [email protected]. To become a retail or wholesale partner, visit www.breadmanco.com/wholesale.

###

ABOUT BREAD MAN BAKING CO

Bread Man Baking Co. specializes in handcrafted, naturally fermented artisan bread and European-inspired pastries. The company’s roots grew from the home kitchen of founder Tasos Katsaounis, where he baked bread daily to feed his obsession with creating the perfect sourdough loaf. Whether wholesale or retail, Bread Man takes an artisanal approach by respecting the process of bread baking. The most important ingredient in bread is time. Ingredients and flours are sourced locally. Bread Man’s products are now shared on the tables of many of Houston’s top chef-driven restaurants, hotels, and available seasonally at 48 Whole Foods Market stores in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, as well as select H-E-B stores across the Greater Houston metro area. Retail products are not sold out of the bakery. Bread Man Baking Co’s production bakery is located at 9127 Stella Link Road, Houston, TX 77025. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm, however, the bakery is not open to the public. Visitors are welcome to tour the bakery by appointment only. For the latest updates, bake sale events, and more, connect with Bread Man on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/breadmanbaking/, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breadmanco/, and Twitter: https://twitter.com/breadmanco/. For additional information or to become a wholesale or restaurant partner, visit www.breadmanco.com or email [email protected].