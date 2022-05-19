He turned Bread Man into a popular Houston bakery. Now he’s ready to take on all of Texas

Greg Morago, Houston Chronicle Bakery May 19, 2022

During the pandemic, when bread making became a thing, home cooks were busy fussing with yeasts, proofing and sourdough starters to make their own crusty loaves, one mother dough at a time.

During the same period, Tasos Katsaounis was quietly plotting his own bread making ambitions but on a larger scale. Much larger.

The owner/founder of Bread Man Baking Co., Katsaounis’ pandemic months were spent readying the opening of a new production facility that would take his company from an already thriving bread business to one that would make him a major player not just in Houston but in the Texas artisan bread market. That new commercial bakery at 305 Gellhorn opened in December and began pumping out a variety of yeasty products that positions Bread Man to become bread king.

