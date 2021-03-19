Snot Block is Here in a Big Way

MARKETING A DYNAMIC NEW GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

For years, Australians have developed and perfected a dessert phenomenon known as Snot Block, and it has been a virtual global secret until now. Now, BakeMark has not only fallen in love with it, but we’ve made it our own so you can easily produce and sell in your shop. It’s a delicious, versatile pastry product (crispy crust and delicious crème filling) that brings tremendous opportunity for growth to your product lineup. Market it correctly in your shop, and the resulting sales and profits could soar. Here are a few marketing tips:

MARKETING 101 – NAME RECOGNITION

Be prepared! “What the heck is Snot Block?” Your customers are going to ask that question over and over and over again once you have hung your posters, arranged product in your display case, and have shelf-talkers in place. And that’s where good marketing follow-up begins. Advertising agencies spend countless billions of dollars to gain memorable “name recognition.” With Snot Block, BakeMark gives you a product with built-in name recognition. Be sure your bakers and sales clerks know the rich Australian history. It’s a great conversation-starter (just have them Google it) that can easily lead to an impulse buy. Take advantage of the opportunity and turn the name “Snot Block” into long-term sales and profit.

