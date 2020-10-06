Frosty Acres Brands Welcomes Quirch Foods

Alpharetta, GA – Frosty Acres Brands, the national foodservice marketing and purchasing cooperative for independent distributors, announces Quirch Foods as the newest member of the cooperative. With Quirch’s recent acquisitions of Butt’s Foods® and Colorado Boxed Beef®, they are positioned to be one of the largest independent protein distributors in the U.S.

Founded in 1967, Quirch Foods on a combined basis will have over 20 distribution facilities throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico delivering to large and independent retail and foodservice outlets across the U.S., the Caribbean, Central & South America. Quirch Foods offers vast product lines including beef and imported meats, deli service, seafood, pork, poultry, and retail-ready foods. The company also distributes its own brands, Panamei Seafood® and Mambo® frozen foods, and is a licensee of Chiquita® brands representing its frozen fruit and fruit pulp, as well as its tropical vegetable items.

ABOUT FROSTY ACRES BRANDS

Frosty Acres Brands is a national marketing and food purchasing cooperative, dedicated to aligning and unifying the sales, marketing, and procurement activities of its Members in order to produce sustainable growth and Member business wealth. Frosty Acres provides high-quality national brands and private brands, such as Restaurant’s Pride®, to its Members. The Frosty Acres cooperative is comprised of independent food distributors in the U.S., Canada, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Bahamas and Bermuda. Members of Frosty Acres consist of broadliners, wholesalers, retailers, C-store distributors, system distributors, and center-ofthe plate specialists. For more information about Frosty Acres please call 1-800-569-4821, or visit www.frostyacres.com.

About Quirch Foods®

Quirch Foods, founded in 1967, is a food distribution company servicing large and independent retailers across the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. With one of the most comprehensive portfolios of brands for a distributor of its type and size, Quirch operates over 20 distribution facilities throughout the U.S. with its headquarters located in Miami Florida, representing a combined 800,000 square feet of refrigerated warehouse space and a fleet of more than 190 refrigerated trucks. Quirch Foods® is the exclusive distributor of Chiquita® Brands frozen Tropicals and Fruits, Panamei Seafood®, Kikiriquirch® poultry, Mambo Foods®, and a licensed distributor of Certified Angus Beef®.

