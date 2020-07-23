Frosty Acres Brands Welcomes Chef’s Kitchen Foodservice Supply

Alpharetta, GA – Frosty Acres Brands, the national foodservice marketing and purchasing cooperative for independent distributors, announces Chef’s Kitchen Foodservice Supply as the newest member of the cooperative.

Delivering to restaurants across the Chicagoland area and surrounding communities, Chef’s Kitchen Foodservice Supply goes beyond the traditional restaurant supply facility by offering a massive selection of restaurant supplies across all categories, at industry-leading low prices. Offering over 10,000 products, including canned goods, fresh produce, frozen foods, spices and seasonings, pasta, beverages, smallwares, and disposables, Chef’s Kitchen Foodservice Supply also partners with leading brands to bring customers educational content and value.

ABOUT FROSTY ACRES BRANDS

Frosty Acres Brands is a national marketing and food purchasing cooperative, dedicated to aligning and unifying the sales, marketing, and procurement activities of its Members in order to produce sustainable growth and Member business wealth. Frosty Acres provides high-quality national brands and private brands, such as Restaurant’s Pride®, to its Members. The Frosty Acres cooperative is comprised of independent food distributors in the U.S., Canada, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Bahamas and Bermuda. Members of Frosty Acres consist of broadliners, wholesalers, retailers, C-store distributors, system distributors, and center-of-the plate specialists. For more information about Frosty Acres please call 1-800-569-4821, or visit www.frostyacres.com.

For more information regarding Chef’s Kitchen Foodservice Supply, please call 773-801-1600, or visit www.ckfresh.com.