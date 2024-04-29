Amended Certificates for the Export of Fish and Seafood to the United Kingdom

Please note that the United Kingdom (UK) has amended its certificates for the export of fish and seafood products for human consumption. The new model certificates do not represent any change to UK import requirements, but the format of the streamlined certificates differs from the current certificate templates.

The new certificate referenced below can be used immediately.

OFFICIAL CERTIFICATE FOR THE PLACING ON THE MARKET OF FISHERY PRODUCTS (FP) GBHC401 v1.1 Aug-23 (CFIA/ACIA FA1033)

HEALTH CERTIFICATE FOR LIVE BIVALVE MOLLUSCS, ECHINODERMS, TUNICATES AND MARINE GASTROPODS (LBM) GBHC400 v1.1 Aug-23 (CFIA/ACIA FA1034)

The UK will accept the previous version of certificates signed on or before April 29, 2024.

Exporters who participate in the Partially Completed Certificates Protocol are reminded to contact their local CFIA office in order to obtain the new certificate templates for use on or after the implementation date.

Exporters are encouraged to review the United Kingdom (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales) – Export requirements for fish and seafood webpage to obtain up-to-date information prior to the export of products to the United Kingdom.