A Vegan Cheese Beat Dairy in a Big Competition. Then the Plot Curdled.

Emily Heil, The Washington Post Deli April 29, 2024

In the wine world, the 1976 Judgment of Paris — a blind taste test in which California chardonnays and Bordeauxs beat out their French counterparts — is remembered as the shocking upending of long-standing order.

A similar moment looked like it was coming to the demimonde of artisanal cheese. On Monday, the winners will be announced of the Good Food awards, a prestigious honor that considers both the quality of the products and the environmental and social consciousness of the companies that produce them.

When the California-based foundation that doles them out announced the finalists in January, among the candidates was a blue cheese from Climax Foods from Berkeley, Calif. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Washington Post

Related Articles

Deli

Texas Iberico Sliced Lomo Wins 2021 Good Food Award

Texas Iberico Deli January 29, 2021

Texas Iberico™ Sweet Prickly Pear Cured Lomo has been announced as a winner of the 11th Annual Good Food Awards in the Charcuterie category. The entry was chosen from a pool of over 2000 entrants, including 32 finalists across 22 brands in the USA. This prestigious award recognizes the food crafters that are leading the way in quality, sustainability, and socially responsible production.