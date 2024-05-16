NatureSweet and Barilla Unveil ‘Salads Done Right’: A Culinary Collaboration

Juicy NatureSweet tomatoes combined with new Protein+® Cellentani Pasta create nutritious meals to help fuel families and provide recipe inspo this summer

SAN ANTONIO — NatureSweet®, North America’s leading vertically integrated agricultural company and the top selling brand in snacking tomatoes is teaming up with Barilla®, the world’s leading pasta maker, to transform salads with the launch of their co-branded campaign, “Salads Done Right”, offering a new spin on salads.

The combination of NatureSweet Cherubs® snacking tomatoes—packed with antioxidants— and Barilla’s newest addition to its line of Protein+® pastas – Cellentani (pronounced, “CHELL’-en-tah-nee”) – boosts the nutritional value of each salad. Barilla Protein+ Cellentani is a corkscrew shape pasta made with classic golden wheat and protein from chickpeas, lentils, and peas. The pasta combined with sweet snacking tomatoes is a fusion of flavors and textures that elevate any salad to a delicious and nutritious meal.

“This partnership is creating mouthwatering summer pasta salads that are packed with protein, fiber, calcium, and even more vitamins and minerals,” says Lori Castillo, NatureSweet Vice President of Marketing. “Our fresh and sweet snacking tomatoes complement the pasta recipes beautifully, the perfect balance— light, refreshing, and satisfying— for families on-the-go, embarking on their next summer adventure.”

In addition to inspiring recipes, the “Salads Done Right” campaign will feature strategically located signage in both produce and pasta aisles, captivating custom displays, retail media placements, and targeted digital advertising to engage online consumers at Kroger and ShopRite stores.

“Pasta salad season is one of our favorite times of the year at Barilla,” says Angie Cotter, U.S. Pasta Brand Marketing Director, Barilla Americas. “Pasta is truly the perfect base to any salad and the addition of NatureSweet snacking tomatoes is a great pairing. We hope that our partnership together inspires fans to get creative in the kitchen as they prep for BBQs, picnics or weekly meals.”

For a summer filled with flavor and nutrition, NatureSweet and Barilla invite you to explore new ways to add protein to your diet through their exciting range of salad creations such as:

Barilla Protein+ Cellentani Caprese Pasta Salad with NatureSweet Cherubs

Cellentani Antipasto Pasta Salad with Cherubs

Penne with Spring Vegetables

The Barilla and NatureSweet campaign will run from May 27th to July 13th.

About NatureSweet® (NS Brands, Ltd.)

NatureSweet® is the single-source solution for greenhouse-grown vegetables and is the #1 best-selling brand in snacking tomatoes. The largest vertically integrated agriculture company in North America, NatureSweet guarantees great tasting produce year-round, both organic and conventional. Our vegetables are carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by more than 6,000 directly employed company Associates. NatureSweet tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers are handpicked at the peak of freshness and sold at major supermarket retailers throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. NatureSweet is dedicated to having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact within our communities, and our commitment is to transform the lives of agricultural workers throughout North America. This work, as well as our efforts regarding sustainability, have led us to earn B Corp, Fair Trade, and the Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certifications.

About the Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.