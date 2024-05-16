Fresh Direct Produce Group of Companies Receives 13th Consecutive Best Managed Companies Award

Vancouver, BC – Fresh Direct, a leading provider of fresh produce in Canada, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious Best Managed Companies Award for the 13th consecutive year. This remarkable achievement underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its outstanding performance in the industry. The prestigious Best Managed Award is sponsored by CIBC, Deloitte Private, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group.

“We are overjoyed to receive the Best Managed Companies Award for the 13th consecutive year,” said Adri de Wet, Group President at Fresh Direct Produce Group of Companies. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our incredible team, who have consistently demonstrated exceptional talent, innovation, and resilience. I am immensely proud of our team’s ongoing innovation, adaptation, growth, and commitment to customer satisfaction year after year, which has been instrumental in our continued success,” Adri de Wet added.

Throughout the past year, Fresh Direct Produce Group of Companies faced various challenges in the Canadian industry landscape. Despite these obstacles, the company’s team exhibited remarkable adaptability and perseverance, ensuring stability and growth in the produce industry across the country.

The Fresh Direct Produce Group is one of Canada’s premier fresh produce importers, wholesalers, and marketers with distribution centres in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Toronto. Sourcing and importing over 1,500 ethnic, organic, and conventional fruit and vegetable items from 36 countries, Fresh Direct distributes quality produce to the grocery retailer and foodservice customers across Canada. Fresh Direct Produce extends its heartfelt gratitude to its team members, customers, vendors, and business partners for their commitment and support.