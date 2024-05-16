Publix Reaches Milestone, Donating 100 Million Pounds of Produce to Help Feed Neighbors in Need

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix has donated 100 million pounds of produce to Feeding America partner food banks, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to help feed neighbors facing food insecurity. The company began purchasing produce in 2020 at the height of the pandemic to help struggling farmers and provide additional fresh fruits and vegetables to its food bank partners.

“As a grocery retailer, we can make our largest impact by helpingfeed our neighbors in need. Donating 100 million pounds of produce is an example of the difference Publix associates make year-round,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “I am proud of this innovative program and how we continue to find new ways to support the communities we serve, butour work is not done. We look forward tocontinuing to provideour food bank partners withproduce throughout the year.”

“Feeding America is deeply grateful for our partnership with Publix and for the generosity they continue to demonstrate,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “Their contribution of 100 million pounds of fresh produce makes a meaningful difference to people facing food insecurity. We look forward to continuing to work together in the movement to end hunger.”

What 100 million pounds looks like

To get an idea of what 100 million pounds of produce looks like, it could fill six Publix stores from floor to ceiling and wall to wall. Delivering this amount of produce would require nearly 1,400 fully loaded Publix trailers.

Donations by state

Since 2020, Publix has donated more than 100 million pounds of produce to 35 food banks.

Alabama Food Bank Name Food Bank City Receiving Produce Since Pounds Donated Community Food Bank of Central Alabama Birmingham 2020 3,474,696 Feeding the Gulf Coast Theodore 2023 80,847 Food Bank of North Alabama Huntsville 2020 2,682,098 Heart of Alabama Food Bank Montgomery 2021 2,235,286 Total: 8,472,927

Florida Food Bank Name Food Bank City Receiving Produce Since Pounds Donated Feeding Northeast Florida Jacksonville 2020 8,329,983 Feeding South Florida Pembroke Park 2020 8,881,799 Feeding Tampa Bay Tampa 2020 7,919,702 Harry Chapin Food Bank Fort Myers 2020 7,689,753 Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida Orlando 2021 5,636,393 Second Harvest of the Big Bend Tallahassee 2021 5,529,208 Treasure Coast Food Bank Fort Pierce 2020 7,615,110 Total: 51,601,948

Georgia Food Bank Name Food Bank City Receiving Produce Since Pounds Donated Atlanta Community Food Bank East Point 2020 3,519,781 Feeding the Valley Food Bank Midland 2020 4,306,320 Food Bank of Northeast Georgia Athens 2020 770,204 Golden Harvest Food Bank Augusta 2020 638,656 Middle Georgia Community Food Bank Macon 2020 2,096,176 Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia Savannah 2023 75,693 Second Harvest of South Georgia Valdosta 2023 75,311 Total: 11,482,141

Kentucky Food Bank Name Food Bank City Receiving Produce Since Pounds Donated Dare to Care Food Bank Louisville 2021 2,575,962 Total: 2,575,962

North Carolina Food Bank Name Food Bank City Receiving Produce Since Pounds Donated Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina Raleigh 2020 3,273,549 Food Bank of the Albemarle Elizabeth City 2023 206,955 Inter-Faith Food Shuttle Raleigh 2023 218,561 MANNA FoodBank Asheville 2023 359,845 Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Charlotte 2020 4,716,533 Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina Winston-Salem 2021 2,487,284 Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina Fayetteville 2020 543,567 Total: 11,806,294

South Carolina Food Bank Name Food Bank City Receiving Produce Since Pounds Donated Harvest Hope Food Bank Columbia 2023 393,534 Lowcountry Food Bank North Charleston 2020 4,237,940 Total: 4,631,474

Tennessee Food Bank Name Food Bank City Receiving Produce Since Pounds Donated Chattanooga Area Food Bank Chattanooga 2020 643,826 Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee Maryville 2020 1,878,068 Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Nashville 2020 3,153,411 Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee Blountville 2023 358,730 Total: 6,034,035

Virginia Food Bank Name Food Bank City Receiving Produce Since Pounds Donated Feed More Richmond 2020 2,915,391 Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank Fredericksburg 2023 360,653 Virginia Peninsula Foodbank Hampton 2023 313,835 Total: 3,589,879

Other ways Publix feeds its neighbors facing hunger

This milestone is only part of the company’s commitment to making a difference across its operating area. In 2021, Publix launched its Good Together hunger alleviation campaign (formerly known as Feeding More Together), uniting customers and associates twice a year to provide food for people facing food insecurity. Through its Good Together food donation program, Publix also donates food from its stores that is no longer salable but still safe for consumption. During its fall Publix Serves Week, thousands of company associates volunteer with organizations that assist community members facing hunger. Feeding America recognizes Publix as a Feeding America Visionary Partner for its contributions to partner food banks.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 255,000 associates, currently operates 1,376 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 27 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.