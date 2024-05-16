Publix Reaches Milestone, Donating 100 Million Pounds of Produce to Help Feed Neighbors in Need

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix has donated 100 million pounds of produce to Feeding America partner food banks, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to help feed neighbors facing food insecurity. The company began purchasing produce in 2020 at the height of the pandemic to help struggling farmers and provide additional fresh fruits and vegetables to its food bank partners.
“As a grocery retailer, we can make our largest impact by helpingfeed our neighbors in need. Donating 100 million pounds of produce is an example of the difference Publix associates make year-round,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “I am proud of this innovative program and how we continue to find new ways to support the communities we serve, butour work is not done. We look forward tocontinuing to provideour food bank partners withproduce throughout the year.”
“Feeding America is deeply grateful for our partnership with Publix and for the generosity they continue to demonstrate,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “Their contribution of 100 million pounds of fresh produce makes a meaningful difference to people facing food insecurity. We look forward to continuing to work together in the movement to end hunger.”
What 100 million pounds looks like
To get an idea of what 100 million pounds of produce looks like, it could fill six Publix stores from floor to ceiling and wall to wall. Delivering this amount of produce would require nearly 1,400 fully loaded Publix trailers.
Donations by state
Since 2020, Publix has donated more than 100 million pounds of produce to 35 food banks.
|Alabama
|Food Bank Name
|Food Bank City
|Receiving Produce Since
|Pounds Donated
|Community Food Bank of Central Alabama
|Birmingham
|2020
|3,474,696
|Feeding the Gulf Coast
|Theodore
|2023
|80,847
|Food Bank of North Alabama
|Huntsville
|2020
|2,682,098
|Heart of Alabama Food Bank
|Montgomery
|2021
|2,235,286
|Total:
|8,472,927
|Florida
|Food Bank Name
|Food Bank City
|Receiving Produce Since
|Pounds Donated
|Feeding Northeast Florida
|Jacksonville
|2020
|8,329,983
|Feeding South Florida
|Pembroke Park
|2020
|8,881,799
|Feeding Tampa Bay
|Tampa
|2020
|7,919,702
|Harry Chapin Food Bank
|Fort Myers
|2020
|7,689,753
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida
|Orlando
|2021
|5,636,393
|Second Harvest of the Big Bend
|Tallahassee
|2021
|5,529,208
|Treasure Coast Food Bank
|Fort Pierce
|2020
|7,615,110
|Total:
|51,601,948
|Georgia
|Food Bank Name
|Food Bank City
|Receiving Produce Since
|Pounds Donated
|Atlanta Community Food Bank
|East Point
|2020
|3,519,781
|Feeding the Valley Food Bank
|Midland
|2020
|4,306,320
|Food Bank of Northeast Georgia
|Athens
|2020
|770,204
|Golden Harvest Food Bank
|Augusta
|2020
|638,656
|Middle Georgia Community Food Bank
|Macon
|2020
|2,096,176
|Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
|Savannah
|2023
|75,693
|Second Harvest of South Georgia
|Valdosta
|2023
|75,311
|Total:
|11,482,141
|Kentucky
|Food Bank Name
|Food Bank City
|Receiving Produce Since
|Pounds Donated
|Dare to Care Food Bank
|Louisville
|2021
|2,575,962
|Total:
|2,575,962
|North Carolina
|Food Bank Name
|Food Bank City
|Receiving Produce Since
|Pounds Donated
|Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina
|Raleigh
|2020
|3,273,549
|Food Bank of the Albemarle
|Elizabeth City
|2023
|206,955
|Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
|Raleigh
|2023
|218,561
|MANNA FoodBank
|Asheville
|2023
|359,845
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
|Charlotte
|2020
|4,716,533
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina
|Winston-Salem
|2021
|2,487,284
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina
|Fayetteville
|2020
|543,567
|Total:
|11,806,294
|South Carolina
|Food Bank Name
|Food Bank City
|Receiving Produce Since
|Pounds Donated
|Harvest Hope Food Bank
|Columbia
|2023
|393,534
|Lowcountry Food Bank
|North Charleston
|2020
|4,237,940
|Total:
|4,631,474
|Tennessee
|Food Bank Name
|Food Bank City
|Receiving Produce Since
|Pounds Donated
|Chattanooga Area Food Bank
|Chattanooga
|2020
|643,826
|Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee
|Maryville
|2020
|1,878,068
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee
|Nashville
|2020
|3,153,411
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee
|Blountville
|2023
|358,730
|Total:
|6,034,035
|Virginia
|Food Bank Name
|Food Bank City
|Receiving Produce Since
|Pounds Donated
|Feed More
|Richmond
|2020
|2,915,391
|Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank
|Fredericksburg
|2023
|360,653
|Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
|Hampton
|2023
|313,835
|Total:
|3,589,879
Other ways Publix feeds its neighbors facing hunger
This milestone is only part of the company’s commitment to making a difference across its operating area. In 2021, Publix launched its Good Together hunger alleviation campaign (formerly known as Feeding More Together), uniting customers and associates twice a year to provide food for people facing food insecurity. Through its Good Together food donation program, Publix also donates food from its stores that is no longer salable but still safe for consumption. During its fall Publix Serves Week, thousands of company associates volunteer with organizations that assist community members facing hunger. Feeding America recognizes Publix as a Feeding America Visionary Partner for its contributions to partner food banks.
