Publix Reaches Milestone, Donating 100 Million Pounds of Produce to Help Feed Neighbors in Need

Publix Produce, Retail & FoodService May 15, 2024

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix has donated 100 million pounds of produce to Feeding America partner food banks, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to help feed neighbors facing food insecurity. The company began purchasing produce in 2020 at the height of the pandemic to help struggling farmers and provide additional fresh fruits and vegetables to its food bank partners.

“As a grocery retailer, we can make our largest impact by helpingfeed our neighbors in need. Donating 100 million pounds of produce is an example of the difference Publix associates make year-round,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “I am proud of this innovative program and how we continue to find new ways to support the communities we serve, butour work is not done. We look forward tocontinuing to provideour food bank partners withproduce throughout the year.”

“Feeding America is deeply grateful for our partnership with Publix and for the generosity they continue to demonstrate,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “Their contribution of 100 million pounds of fresh produce makes a meaningful difference to people facing food insecurity. We look forward to continuing to work together in the movement to end hunger.”

What 100 million pounds looks like

To get an idea of what 100 million pounds of produce looks like, it could fill six Publix stores from floor to ceiling and wall to wall. Delivering this amount of produce would require nearly 1,400 fully loaded Publix trailers.

Donations by state

Since 2020, Publix has donated more than 100 million pounds of produce to 35 food banks.

Alabama
 
Food Bank NameFood Bank CityReceiving Produce SincePounds Donated
Community Food Bank of Central AlabamaBirmingham20203,474,696
Feeding the Gulf CoastTheodore202380,847
Food Bank of North AlabamaHuntsville20202,682,098
Heart of Alabama Food BankMontgomery20212,235,286
Total:8,472,927
 
 
Florida
 
Food Bank NameFood Bank CityReceiving Produce SincePounds Donated
Feeding Northeast FloridaJacksonville20208,329,983
Feeding South FloridaPembroke Park20208,881,799
Feeding Tampa BayTampa20207,919,702
Harry Chapin Food BankFort Myers20207,689,753
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central FloridaOrlando20215,636,393
Second Harvest of the Big BendTallahassee20215,529,208
Treasure Coast Food BankFort Pierce20207,615,110
Total:51,601,948
 
 
Georgia
 
Food Bank NameFood Bank CityReceiving Produce SincePounds Donated
Atlanta Community Food BankEast Point20203,519,781
Feeding the Valley Food BankMidland20204,306,320
Food Bank of Northeast GeorgiaAthens2020770,204
Golden Harvest Food BankAugusta2020638,656
Middle Georgia Community Food BankMacon20202,096,176
Second Harvest of Coastal GeorgiaSavannah202375,693
Second Harvest of South GeorgiaValdosta202375,311
Total:11,482,141
 
Kentucky
Food Bank NameFood Bank CityReceiving Produce SincePounds Donated
Dare to Care Food BankLouisville20212,575,962
Total:2,575,962
 
North Carolina
 
Food Bank NameFood Bank CityReceiving Produce SincePounds Donated
Food Bank of Central & Eastern North CarolinaRaleigh20203,273,549
Food Bank of the AlbemarleElizabeth City2023206,955
Inter-Faith Food ShuttleRaleigh2023218,561
MANNA FoodBankAsheville2023359,845
Second Harvest Food Bank of MetrolinaCharlotte20204,716,533
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North CarolinaWinston-Salem20212,487,284
Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North CarolinaFayetteville2020543,567
Total:11,806,294
 
South Carolina
 
Food Bank NameFood Bank CityReceiving Produce SincePounds Donated
Harvest Hope Food BankColumbia2023393,534
Lowcountry Food BankNorth Charleston20204,237,940
Total:4,631,474
 
 
Tennessee
 
Food Bank NameFood Bank CityReceiving Produce SincePounds Donated
Chattanooga Area Food BankChattanooga2020643,826
Second Harvest Food Bank of East TennesseeMaryville20201,878,068
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle TennesseeNashville20203,153,411
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast TennesseeBlountville2023358,730
Total:6,034,035
 
Virginia
 
Food Bank NameFood Bank CityReceiving Produce SincePounds Donated
Feed MoreRichmond20202,915,391
Fredericksburg Regional Food BankFredericksburg2023360,653
Virginia Peninsula FoodbankHampton2023313,835
Total:3,589,879
 

Other ways Publix feeds its neighbors facing hunger

This milestone is only part of the company’s commitment to making a difference across its operating area. In 2021, Publix launched its Good Together hunger alleviation campaign (formerly known as Feeding More Together), uniting customers and associates twice a year to provide food for people facing food insecurity. Through its Good Together food donation program, Publix also donates food from its stores that is no longer salable but still safe for consumption. During its fall Publix Serves Week, thousands of company associates volunteer with organizations that assist community members facing hunger. Feeding America recognizes Publix as a Feeding America Visionary Partner for its contributions to partner food banks.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 255,000 associates, currently operates 1,376 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 27 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

Related Articles